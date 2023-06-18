Dubai: Mechanics show off skills, have fun in football tournament

Over 3,500 mechanics were engaged in the contest over the last two months

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 4:17 PM

A nationwide contest for mechanics culminated in an exciting football tournament in Dubai on Sunday. Over 3,500 mechanics were engaged in the contest over the last two months. Of these, around 3,000 were active users of Castrol Zoom app.

As part of round one, all the mechanics went through the rigour of weekly assessments and evaluation. They were constantly monitored on their participation and engagement levels through product-rich content sent as push notifications over the Castrol Zoom app.

Around 250 mechanics qualified and made it to round two. They were invited to further undergo practical tests and knowledge retention, and were evaluated through their daily interaction with the customers and experience with Castrol lubricants.

The test included oil change, product training and evaluation; followed by a mechanic wellness programme which was run in collaboration with Aster Hospital, Dubai. The Wellness programme had a simple message from Castrol: “Be safe and stay protected.”

From round two, 10 mechanics were picked as nationwide winners based on their performance in the contest. Of those who did not make it to the best 10, about 15 were conferred with Castrol Liquid Engineering Awards. All mechanics that made it to round two were recognised for their participation with certificates and medals.

The mechanics also took part in a ‘five-a-side’ football tournament.