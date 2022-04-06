Dubai market leader in science of aesthetics and innovation, says Celia Aesthetic CEO

Dubai's beauty and cosmetics sector recorded 546,000 tonnes of imports, exports, and re-exports, generating a total value of Dh13.1 billion as of the first-half of 2021

The latest statistics on Dubai’s total foreign trade for the cosmetics sector during the first-half of 2020 and 2021 shows a significant increase in terms of value and volume, indicating the gathering pace of recovery in the cosmetics sector.

Statistics from Dubai Customs show that the city’s beauty and cosmetics sector recorded 546,000 tonnes of imports, exports, and re-exports, generating a total value of Dh13.1 billion as of the first-half of 2021, reflecting a 20.4 per cent year-on-year increase on value, and 4.8 per cent increase in volume compared to the same period in 2020.

“Dubai is a market leader in science of aesthetics and innovation and Celia Aesthetic Clinic offers a unique experience in the concept of cosmetic clinics,” said Mohamad Kaskous, CEO, Celia Aesthetic Clinic in Dubai.

Kaskous echoed that his facility has adopted a philosophy that ensures everyone can benefit from its services and experience luxury, regardless of their budget.

“Celia Aesthetic Clinic is specialised in non-surgical cosmetic services of all kinds, starting with fillers and Botox, professional skin care procedures, including deep cleaning and peeling of all kinds, Laser hair removal devices and non-surgical slimming services such as fat dissolving injections, or fat freezing and breaking devices.”

“The clinic has a wide range of rejuvenation treatments, plasma and DNA injections, in addition to stem cells.” Kaskous concluded.

Dr Hafsa Al Hamdany, medical director of Celia Aesthetic Clinic, added that the clinic is trying to provide a new concept with services provided, for example, with regard to the intravenous vitamins drips, it is provided by the clinic on a massage chair in which the patient can obtain five different settings, from yoga to relaxation, zero gravity, and other positions.

“In addition to augmented virtual reality technology, allowing the patient to experience a wonderful experience of watching movies in 3D, or browsing social media, enjoying reality games, and other options. All these experiences are provided as an additional value without affecting the treatment price,” Dr Hafsa concluded.

