Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim launches discount grocery brand Sava

Dubai conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim, which operates malls and Carrefour in the UAE, on Wednesday announced the launch of its discount grocery brand Sava.

The retail giant opened its flagship store in Deira on Wednesday, with a second location opening in Murjan Tower, Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR), Dubai.

It said two further stores will open this week and 10 locations across the UAE by year-end.

It recently closed its Carrefour branch in Al Nahda, Dubai, and has displayed Sava. When Khaleej Times visited earlier this month, the branch was under renovation and refurbishment.

Majid Al Futtaim recently closed its Carrefour in Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan and instead opened its new hypermarket brand HyperMax.

Günther Helm, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Retail, recently said that they don’t plan to close Carrefour in the UAE at the moment.

“The launch underscores the company’s enduring commitment to investing in the UAE’s grocery retail sector... Sava is the next generation of grocery retailing, redefining value without compromising quality,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

With 160 offers available to shoppers every week and over 1,600 products, Sava said it would cater to customers who want to stretch their dirhams further without compromising on the quality of their essentials and more.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls, including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman, as well as the iconic City Centre destinations.