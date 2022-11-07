Dubai: Mag of Life launches $1.3b luxury development

Company plans 8 mansions at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, each valued at Dh177 million

Mag of Life on Monday announced the launch of eight out of total 12 mansions at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, part of the Keturah Resort, each valued at Dh177 million.

The luxury wellness development, which is valued at $1.3 billion, provides residents and visitors with a unique, healthier environment towards uplifting the notion of inspired living with a 180-degree view of the Dubai skyline and the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. Its construction cost of the built-up area per square foot is Dh2,150.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, part of the Keturah Resort, is an independent residential development conceived and designed by Mag of Life, the first wellness real estate focusing on the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030; the acclaimed French designer, Amar Sabeh; and the leading Istanbul-based interior design studio, Autoban.

Keturah Resort features 12 mansions, eight of which are currently available for sale. The mixed-used development integrates Delos’ world-leading, evidence-based wellness innovations, pioneering the concept of Wellness Real Estate™ in collaboration with world-class scientific and medical experts, including a board of doctors from Columbia University Medical Centre, the Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic, and the Centre for Innovation at Mayo Clinic, helping provide a healthier environment to homeowners and cement an immersive wellness-luxury lifestyle in Dubai.

“We launched these eight mansions in direct response to a surge in demand and substantial interest from local and global investors seeking luxurious premium developments in Dubai," Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of Mag of Life, said.

He said the emirate’s attractive policies and business ecosystem played a great role in boosting the real estate sector, and this remarkable milestone is a testament to our premium developments, which are located in some of Dubai’s most growth-inclined residential neighbourhoods.

"As a catalyst for the advancement of this awe-inspiring city, we work effortlessly to continuously boost FDI and strengthen the emirate’s position through distinctive real estate offerings that surpass international investors’ expectations. We will continue our march to further cement Dubai’s position on the global real estate map,” he said.

Each of the launched mansions comprises four levels (basement + G + 2) constituting eight bedrooms, a majlis, a spa, a cinema room, and a premium gym with modern equipment. Mansions come in a choice of two architectural themes: earth (46,648.2 square feet) and water (45,927.24 square feet).

The earth mansion’s minimalist architecture represents a space in constant dialogue with its surroundings, hidden from the street yet open toward the astonishing water view. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass allows for expansive views, seamlessly merging the patio and living rooms to transform into one wide reception area when open. The beautiful waterfront views are elegantly framed from the moment they are seen from the lobby.

Considering natural factors, the water mansion’s design has been carefully crafted according to the site’s climatological characteristics. Noting the sun’s seasonal changes, the architecture has been adjusted to allow the most natural light in without overheating the indoor spaces. Accounting for the higher wind creekside, the shape of the mansion allows airflow to cool the building façades and outdoor spaces naturally. Inspired by the nature and history of the area, the concept was made to enhance its natural beauty.

The Keturah Resort offer homeowners a wide range of facilities, including a Ritz-Carlton hotel; with beach access, a private members-only club; a women’s club; a kids club; an immersive, holistic wellness Centre; Michelin-star restaurants; and a retail promenade. The luxurious development will be the first in the Mena region to pursue the WELL Health-Safety certification for its buildings as part of MAG of Life’s registered ‘WELL Community.’

Additionally, residents will have access to a luxury wellness hotel, eight sustainable and organic-focused retail spaces, including weekend farmers’ markets, 24/7 secure private parking with valet, a gated community with unique views of the wildlife sanctuary.

All residences will incorporate KETURAH’s Wealth of Wellbeing life concept. The KETURAH Resort by MAG of Life is located on the Dubai Creek facing Dubai’s wildlife sanctuary in Ras Al Khor and provides convenient access to Dubai Downtown, Dubai International Financial Centre, and Dubai International Airport.

Key Takeaways

• The initiative launched in response to high demand and sales of the project

• The $1.3 billion development is the first in the region to pursue a WELL Health-Safety Rating certification

• The available mansions are conceptualised under two of three architectural themes, earth and water.

