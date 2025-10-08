  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai announces new permit for free zone companies to operate in mainland

The new permit covers non-regulated activities including technology, consultancy, design, professional services, and trading, with plans to extend to regulated sectors

Published: Wed 8 Oct 2025, 2:04 PM

Dubai has launched Free Zone Mainland Operating Permit to enable free zone companies to operate in Dubai’s mainland through a structured permit system.

“This move eases cross-jurisdiction operations, opening cost-effective, low-risk pathways for businesses to engage in domestic trading and secure government contracts, and fostering growth for small enterprises and multinationals alike,” Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said on Wednesday.

In its initial phase, the new permit covers non-regulated activities including technology, consultancy, design, professional services, and trading, with plans to extend to regulated sectors.

The Free Zone Mainland Operating Permit is valid for six months at a cost of Dh5,000 renewable for the same fee every six months.

“Free zone companies engaging in mainland activities will be subject to 9% corporate tax on related revenues and must maintain separate financial records in line with Federal Tax Authority (FTA) requirements, promoting transparency and regulatory harmony. Moreover, businesses that avail this permit can use their existing staff in mainland operations, without the need to recruit new ones,” DET noted.