Dubai Land Department and Delos to organise ‘The Future of Health, Wellness & Innovation Forum’ at Museum of the Future

Aligned with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 towards promoting an integrated concept of wellbeing.

The Dubai land Department building. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 2:20 PM

Enhancing buildings and communities and making them healthier, safer and smarter is a major pillar of the comprehensive and sustainable development pursued by Dubai Land Department (DLD) towards cementing the emirate’s position as a preferred global destination for real estate. This will be addressed on Monday, December 12, during the ‘Future of Health, Wellness & Innovation Forum’ organised by DLD in partnership with Delos, the global authority on healthy buildings and pioneer of wellness real estate.

During the forum, which will be held at the Museum of the Future, DLD will highlight joint efforts with Delos, along with various other partners and stakeholders, by harnessing the power of healthier and more sustainable buildings through the integration of global standards, science-backed policies, and relevant technology. This comes in line with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, which seeks to promote an integrated concept of well-being.

Hosting a group of leaders and participants from the government and private sectors, the forum will address many relevant topics, including The Global Healthy Building Movement; alignment with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and the 2040 Urban Master Plan; the importance of optimising health and safety in buildings and communities; the dependence of environmental and economic health consistent with human health; alignment with Vision 2031: Challenges and Opportunities for Human Sustainability and Decarbonisation; and designing communities that emphasise health and well-being.

It is noteworthy that Dubai Land Department obtained the the WELL Health-Safety Rating issued by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), Delos’ wholly-owned subsidiary, making its headquarters the first integrated government building in the emirate to earn it, thereby supporting DLD’s vision of advancing health goals and long-term sustainability.