Dubai Islands to get stunning new beach as 3km shoreline undergoes upgrade by 2027

Dubai Islands, a waterfront development by Nakheel, will have 3km of its western shoreline upgraded, as well as 320 metres of beach frontage added near Bay Villas, the real estate developer said.

It awarded Mar Marine & Building Contracting L.L.C. a contract for marine and beach works on Island B at Dubai Islands, with the project expected to finish by the fourth quarter of 2027.

The scope includes the construction of new breakwaters, the removal of existing protective rock revetments and the formation of a new beach near Bay Villas. The contractor will also refurbish and carry out remedial works across several existing beach areas on the western side of Island B, bringing together the new and upgraded stretches of the coast.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The beachfront works will support the delivery of Bay Villas, a 636-home community of villas and townhouses on Island B. Nakheel awarded an Dh2.6 billion construction contract last August to Fibrex Contracting L.L.C. for the development, with the marine works now progressing the surrounding waterfront environment in parallel.

The award follows Nakheel’s Dh527 million contract to Al Nasr Contracting Company in April 2026 for primary infrastructure and utilities works on Island B.

High-quality coastal environment

Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, which Nakheel is a member of, said the new upgrades will create a “high-quality coastal environment that develops in step with the wider masterplan.”

Mar Maine’s general manager, Nabil Abou Rjaili, said that the project combines new breakwaters and beach formation with the refurbishment of existing coastal areas.

He added that the contractor’s team will leverage its marine engineering experience to coordinate these elements and deliver the next stage of the island’s waterfront.

Dubai Islands spans 18.6 km across five artificial islands and connects with the historic Deira coastline as a major new waterfront destination.

The masterplan is expected to accommodate more than 230,000 residents across approximately 62,000 homes, alongside more than 11,000 hotel keys and over 4,000 branded residences.