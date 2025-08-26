Dubai Islands offers greater ROI for new investors

Featuring five-star hotels, premium residences, a marina, a beachfront promenade, and high-end retail, Dubai Islands is set to be Dubai’s next waterfront haven. Unlike its neighbouring regions, like Downtown Dubai and Palm Jumeirah, where demand continues to soar despite prices skyrocketing, Dubai Islands offers relief to luxury seekers. The luxury real estate market in Dubai has recorded a year-on-year increase of over 40 per cent, driven by high-net-worth individuals, international investors, and end-users seeking long-term value. With limited coastal inventory and increasing global appeal, projects like Bonds Avenue are positioned to become prime assets in both local and international portfolios.

The soaring prices in prime submarkets is producing a shift in investor interest; they are exploring up-and-coming zones that offer better per-square-foot value. According to DXB Interact, average prices stall at Dh2,340 on Dubai Islands, while Palm Jumeirah dictates Dh3,020 per square foot. At Bonds Avenue, the price per square foot ranges between Dh1,900 to 2,800 – offering a lower entry threshold into luxury real estate. This encourages new buyers to explore Dubai’s developing zones, while experienced investors can expect advanced infrastructure and exposure to new-age residential preferences, particularly as current prime zones face demand saturation and supply shortage.

Amirah Developments, an emerging force in Dubai real estate, has introduced smart luxury living at affordable prices in its inaugural project, Bonds Avenue Residences, on Dubai Islands. Poised to host the next generation of homebuyers, Dubai Islands poses to be a lucrative destination in the near-future.

It offers elevated coastal living at significantly cost-effective price points compared to other prime submarkets. Its potential as a high return on investment (ROI) zone is already driving forward-thinking investors to reap benefits once the region matures. The trend is propelling developers like Amirah to offer better value to new and seasoned buyers seeking long-term returns.

At Bonds Avenue, units range from spacious apartments and grand four-bedroom penthouses to expansive three-bedroom townhouses within the same complex. Price points range from Dh1.63 million up to Dh9.95 million – attractive enough to drive the migration of a broader spectrum of wealthy homebuyers to this part of the emirate.

Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments, said, “Homebuyers are more conscious about the value they will get out of their investments. Moreover, demand inflation and insufficient supply in prime areas are causing buyers to explore developing submarkets that offer higher value at much affordable rates. Families and professionals lean towards quality living and accessibility, whereas investors are interested in maximised rental yields and capital appreciation of their real estate assets. Value and price complement each other in our maiden project Bonds Avenue Residences on Dubai Islands. We offer premium housing options available at lower-than-market-average rates and ensure higher returns as the zone approaches maturity.”

While rental yield on Dubai Islands, which is at five percent, is lower than the likes of Business Bay and Downtown, both offering seven percent, experts predict that the yield will appreciate once the community is complete, signalling high growth potential. Bonds Avenue is one of those projects that ensure incremental gain with time.

Furthermore, capital appreciation is one of the highest at Dubai Islands, boasting a staggering 69 percent – a mine for investors. Coupled with Bonds Avenue’s flexible 60/40 payment plan, investors can look forward to eased financing and higher profitability in the long run.

Aligned with Dubai Islands’ aim to deliver elevated experiences, Bonds Avenue Residences brings a curated selection of residences and amenities for the quintessential luxury living. Residents can enjoy easy connectivity to key landmarks, including Dubai International Airport, Dubai Creek, and the Gold Souq. Conveniently positioned between Old Dubai and New Dubai, Bonds Avenue offers its residents glimpses of the emirate’s vibrant history and pioneering present.