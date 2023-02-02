Dubai Islamic Bank to sell dollar sustainable sukuk

Bank of England raises Bank Rate by 50 basis points; Governor Bailey sees inflation turning corner; But too soon to call victory, Bailey says; Two rate-setters vote against rate hikes; Investors see rate-hike run coming to end
Dubai Islamic Bank has hired banks to arrange an issuance of US dollar-denominated sustainable sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a bank document showed on Thursday.
Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, KFH Capital, Mashreq, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector will arrange investor meetings in Singapore on Monday and in London on Wednesday, the document said.
A benchmark size issuance of fixed-rate long five-year sukuk under DIB’s $7.5 billion issuance programme will follow, subject to market conditions. — Reuters
Bank of England raises Bank Rate by 50 basis points; Governor Bailey sees inflation turning corner; But too soon to call victory, Bailey says; Two rate-setters vote against rate hikes; Investors see rate-hike run coming to end
Samsung also offers a one-year Samsung Care+ warranty, instalment plan in partnership select banks and trade-in benefits
ECB raises rates by 50 basis points, says March hike will be of same size
Continuing demand for the beverage is expected to boost company fortunes
Rising demand sees an extra four flights a week connecting Abu Dhabi with the German financial powerhouse
But the statement suggests rate increases will continue, stressing that officials are 'highly attentive to inflation risks'
South Korean tech giant introduces its new flagship devises — S23 Ultra, S23+ and S23
Brent crude futures were down 14 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $85.33 a barrel by 1419 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $79.00