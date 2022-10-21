Dubai Islamic Bank sets up green financing framework

Tesla chief says he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that Tesla needed to cut about 10 per cent of staff
Dubai Islamic Bank is planning to finance environmental and social projects under a new Sustainable Finance Framework published on Friday.
The framework will allow the lender to issue green and sustainability-linked Islamic bonds and loans to fund projects in renewable energy, clean transport, green buildings and wastewater management as well as support job creation and affordable housing, a statement said.
Investor demand for ESG-linked financing has surged and interest has picked up in the Gulf and wider Middle East, with increasing opportunities to invest in projects linked to sustainabililty and energy transition.
The next two major climate change conferences, COP27 and COP28, will be held in Egypt and the UAE, respectively.
Issuance of green bonds also allows borrowers from the region to diversify their investor base. Recently, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign Public Investment Fund raised $3 billion from green bonds, while First Abu Dhabi Bank raised $700 million from green bonds earlier this month. — Reuters
Tesla chief says he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that Tesla needed to cut about 10 per cent of staff
Public sector net borrowing stood at £20 billion, the second-largest September level on record, as decades-high inflation sees interest on debt repayments balloon
European stocks fell while Wall Street went from red to green after the open as investors weighed fresh company earnings and rising bond yields
The California-based company’s Android mobile operating system is by far the dominant player in India and is run on 95 per cent of all the country’s smartphones, according to research agency Counterpoint
Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett emailed employees on Thursday saying the company does not plan layoffs, according to a source who viewed the email
Prince Abdulaziz and his Chinese counterpart agreed to continue cooperation efforts to maintain stability in oil markets
The gain was supported by a rise in institutional and individual investors on the exchange, a trading uptick on ADX’s fast-growing ETF market, new listings and the introduction of an index created in partnership with FTSE Russell