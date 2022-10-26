Dubai Islamic Bank posts record 9-month profit surge to Dh4.1b

UAE's largest Islamic lender reports a considerable rise in total income by 10% year-on-year

DIB said its net financing and sukuk investments grew by 3.3 per cent year-to-date to Dh236 billion.

Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 6:00 PM

Issac John

issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com

Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, on Wednesday announced a 34 per cent surge in year-on-year profit to Dh4.1 billion, the highest-ever nine-month performance in the bank’s history.

The bank reported a considerable rise in total income by 10 per cent year-on-year to Dh10 billion as well as an improved impairment provision coverage to 76 per cent (up 400 bps year-to-date) “exhibiting DIB’s prudent risk strategy.”

In a statement, DIB said its net financing and sukuk investments grew by 3.3 per cent year-to-date to Dh236 billion. The bank attained nearly Dh43 billion year-to-date in gross new underwriting.

The bank’s total income reached Dh9.873 billion compared to Dh8.946 billion, a double-digit growth of 10 per cent year-on-year and 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Net operating revenues showed a robust 7.0 per cent year-on-year increase and 2.0 per cent sequentially to reach Dh7.653 billion, said the statement.

Net operating profit stood at Dh5.612 billion, up 6.0 per cent compared to Dh5.275 billion compared to the same2021 period.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and Chairman of DIB, said business and operating conditions in the UAE continue to strengthen despite moderating global growth, driven by a recovery in travel and tourism, retail business spending, and the implementation of new residency reforms. “The UAE financial system continues to demonstrate expansion and resilience with DIB reinforcing the sector’s recovery and growth agenda through its strong financial performance to date.”

Third quarter metrics

Al Shaibani noted that the bank’s third-quarter profitability metrics and ratios have been remarkable with 10 per cent year-on-year growth in total income reaching nearly Dh10 billion. “The board has full confidence in UAE’s efforts in demonstrating effectiveness to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). We continue to engage with regulators on the compliance and risk agenda and optimize investments in this critical area to ensure that the bank has the most stringent controls in place to help address financial crimes and frauds as well as money laundering, which has been a top emerging international risk on the global banking sector over the past few years,” said Al Shaibani.

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, group chief executive officer, said the bank’s incredible performance amidst the ongoing unprecedented environment is a true testament to its robust strategy set at the beginning of the year where the bank aims to deliver further value to shareholders and continue to unlock growth opportunities. “This has led to our margins to further improving by 30 bps YTD. The strong improvements in our asset quality have been gaining momentum over the past few quarters with significantly lower impairments of 33 per cent YoY and NPF ratio at 6.5 per cent.”

The bank’s customer deposits stood at Dh187 billion with CASA (current account savings account) comprising 42 per cent of the deposit base. Capitalization levels remain robust with CET1 at 13.9 per cent and CAR at 18.6 per cent, both well above the minimum regulatory requirement. Total equity now stands at Dh43 billion, said the statement.