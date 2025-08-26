Dubai Investments to build pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Angola

Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market in the UAE, through its wholly owned subsidiary Globalpharma – UAE’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturer, has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Angola’s Ministry of Health to establish a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in DIP Angola.

As part of the MoU, Globalpharma will partner with Angola’s Ministry of Health to drive local production of medicines. The initiative is expected to create hundreds of jobs, enhance healthcare self-sufficiency, and reduce reliance on imported medical products — a key milestone in strengthening Angola’s healthcare ecosystem.

The MoU was signed by Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, and Dr Nídia da Silva Jorge Saiundo, standing in representation for the Ministry of Health, Angola, reinforcing the shared commitment to sustainable healthcare development in the country.

Bin Kalban said: “This agreement represents a shared vision for the future of Angola’s healthcare landscape. Dubai Investments believes that sustainable growth comes from empowering nations to unlock their own potential. By aligning with Angola’s ambitions to become a regional hub for healthcare, Dubai Investments is investing not just in a project through this facility in DIP Angola, but in the foundations of long-term healthcare prosperity. This strategic collaboration reflects the Group’s commitment to building bridges between markets, accelerating Africa’s industrialization, and contributing to a more diversified and resilient global economy.”

With over two decades of expertise, Globalpharma has established itself as a leading producer of high-quality generic and branded medicines across key therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, and pain management. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are cGMP-certified and approved by health authorities across the GCC, Levant, Africa, and CIS regions.

Sílvia Paula Valentim Lutucuta, Minister of Health of Angola commented: “This collaboration with DIP Angola and Globalpharma will strengthen Angola’s local production of essential medicines, reinforcing our healthcare system and ensuring greater access to high- quality medical products. By boosting domestic manufacturing, we are advancing toward self-sufficiency and improving the resilience of our healthcare sector.”

The MoUs will formalize the support and facilitation extended by the ministry for the successful implementation of DIP Angola’s projects. The Ministry of Health will coordinate with relevant government bodies to expedite the issuance of licenses, permits, and regulatory approvals, as well as facilitate access to available tax incentives, exemptions, and investment benefits, in accordance with national laws and investment promotion regulations.

Dubai Investments has been steadily expanding its footprint in Angola over the last two years through the development of DIP Angola — the country’s first integrated economic zone. Modelled on the success of Dubai Investments Park in the UAE, an integrated mixed-use development that combines residential, commercial, and industrial components, DIP Angola is envisioned as a catalyst for Angola’s economic diversification, industrialization, and job creation.