Dubai Investments signs deal for a 300-room hotel in Ras Al Khaima

Dubai Investments and Millennium Hotels & Resorts will collaborate to launch the project on Danah Bay, Ras Al Khaimah; The hotel’s unique design offers uninterrupted sea views with exclusive beach access for guests and visitors

Khalid bin Kalban and Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim signing the agreement. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 4:31 PM

Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has signed a deal with Millennium Hotels & Resorts to open ‘Grand Millennium Resort, Danah Bay – the group’s latest flagship freehold project located at the heart of the Marjan Island.

Khalid bin Kalban, vice-chairman and CEO, Dubai Investments' and Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, CEO of Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa, signed the agreement.

The 300-room hotel will be operated under the Grand Millennium brand and positioned as an upper upscale resort with exciting specialty dining options and a host of beach recreational facilities. The hotel is estimated to be completed by fourth quarter of 2025.

Khalid bin Kalban said the tourism sector in Ras Al Khaimah has been enjoying a period of growth and profitability and has chalked out several ambitious plans to continue the growth of this sector.

"Over the years, Dubai Investments has maintained a healthy portfolio of hotel projects through its mixed-use developments and the inclusion of Grand Millennium Resort - Danah Bay is another perfect addition," he said.

"Positioned among the list of promising hotel projects that will benefit from the mixed-use development features and the ideal location of the project, the upcoming hotel will optimally leverage the growth phase of Ras Al Khaimah especially in meeting accommodation needs, with a particular focus on the luxury travel and the MICE segments,” he said.

Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim said the project is part of the group's ambitious development plans in the region, with a focus on expanding in key locations and growing our resort portfolio.

"We are also thrilled to bring our upper upscale Grand Millennium brand to this prestigious location in Marjan Island and make a positive contribution to this flourishing destination in Ras Al Khaimah. Danah Bay provides the perfect platform to deliver an exciting lifestyle resort experience to both regional and international guests,” he said.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts is a global brand which owns, manages and operates a unique range of over 145 hotels, in 80 locations across its portfolio of distinct brands. Its presence extends across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, North America and New Zealand.

Ideally located within Danah Bay, a premium beach community and a perfect resort-style retreat, setting new standards in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, the upcoming hotel is designed to offer an enriching recreational experience with exclusive beach access to the guests and the visitors.

