Dubai Investments reinforces regional glass industry leadership through Emirates Float Glass expansion

Strengthening its integrated glass portfolio under Glass LLC, the company advances sustainable manufacturing and technological excellence across regional and global markets.

Dubai Investments is reinforcing its leadership in the regional glass industry through a landmark expansion of its industrial portfolio under Glass LLC, the group’s dedicated glass holding company. Consolidating Emirates Glass, Emirates Float Glass (EFG), and Saudi American Glass (SAG) under one unified industrial platform, Dubai Investments has established one of the Middle East’s most comprehensive glass manufacturing ecosystems, delivering end-to-end solutions from float glass production to advanced coatings, lamination, and double glazing.

With each subsidiary contributing unique strengths, Emirates Glass stands out as a regional leader in premium architectural glass, offering over 400 proprietary EmiCool® coatings for solar control and energy efficiency, alongside advanced solutions such as SmartLite switchable glass, bullet-resistant ArmourLite and fire-rated EMIFire systems. Emirates Float Glass, the UAE’s first integrated float glass facility, produces clear, tinted and reflective float glass and is introducing Ultra Clear low-iron glass – a first in MENA – through its new float line. Saudi American Glass complements this portfolio with its K-LITE coated glass series, SAFE-T-LAM laminated glass, fire-rated glazing and decorative silk-screened glass, catering to high-end commercial and hospitality projects across the Kingdom.

A milestone partnership for industrial excellence

As part of the ongoing growth strategy, recently Emirates Float Glass (EFG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, has commenced the construction on a second float line that will double its production capacity from 600 tons to 1,200 tons per day. The expansion represents a major milestone in the UAE’s manufacturing landscape, positioning Dubai Investments at the forefront of industrial innovation and technological advancement

More than an increase in output, the new float line marks a technological leap for the region. It will introduce Ultra Clear low-iron glass, the first of its kind to be produced in the MENA region, setting new standards for clarity and colour accuracy

To deliver this expansion, Dubai Investments has partnered with HORN Glass Industries of Germany, a global leader in furnace technology, along with a UAE-based civil works contractor and an international contract administration firm. Together, these partners bring world-class engineering, project management, and technological expertise to ensure that the new facility meets the highest international standards of efficiency, safety, and reliability.

Supporting growth across key sectors

With its comprehensive glass portfolio under Glass LLC, Dubai Investments provides end-to-end capabilities serving the construction, architecture, automotive, and energy sectors. From raw glass production to decorative finishes and impact-resistant solutions, the company offers integrated, technology-driven products tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern urban development and infrastructure projects

Smart manufacturing and sustainable growth

Designed around the principles of Industry 4.0, the new EFG facility will integrate advanced automation, process control, and energy-efficient systems to achieve consistent product quality while minimising environmental impact. This focus on smart manufacturing is aligned with Dubai Investments’ long-standing commitment to sustainability and responsible growth.

By incorporating cleaner production technologies and optimising resource consumption, EFG will significantly reduce emissions and energy use. The project supports the UAE’s low-carbon industrial strategy and its commitment to building a circular, innovation-driven economy.

Prestigious projects – innovation and leadership

Over the past three decades, Dubai Investments’ glass subsidiaries have played a defining role in shaping iconic skylines across the region and beyond. Emirates Glass has supplied high-performance glazing for landmark developments including Dubai and Abu Dhabi Airport Terminals, Emirates Towers, Al Ain Stadium, and international projects such as Gate Towers in Egypt and the Tinrhert Field Development in Algeria. Its expertise also extends to architectural marvels like the Emaar SkyView SkyWalk and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Emirates Float Glass, with its advanced float and coated glass solutions, serves mega projects in more than 65 countries, supporting sustainable architecture and infrastructure across the Gulf and global markets. Complementing this, Saudi American Glass has delivered complex façades for prestigious commercial and hospitality developments throughout Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC, reinforcing Dubai Investments’ reputation for innovation and industrial leadership.

Production scale over 30 years

Dubai Investments’ glass subsidiaries have achieved remarkable production milestones, underscoring their industrial strength and regional impact. As of year-end 2024, combined output under Glass LLC surpassed 14.8 million square metres, driven by mega projects and sustainability priorities. Emirates Float Glass contributed 12.6 million sqm, Emirates Glass 1.3 million sqm, and Saudi American Glass 927,000 sqm, marking record growth across all entities. Over the past three decades, cumulative production is estimated in hundreds of millions of square metres, translating into millions of tons of glass supplied to projects worldwide. This scale of output reinforces Dubai Investments’ position as a leading industrial powerhouse and a key driver of sustainable growth across the Middle East.