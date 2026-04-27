Dubai Investments clarifies status of DIP IPO, says no final decision on timing

In a statement, the company said it is considering an initial public offering of 24 per cent of Dubai Investments Park

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 27 Apr 2026, 7:14 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Dubai Investments has clarified that it is still evaluating plans to list a stake in Dubai Investments Park (DIP), following recent media reports about the potential offering and its timeline.

In a statement, the company said it is considering an initial public offering of 24 per cent of Dubai Investments Park. However, it stressed that no final decision has been made on the timing of the listing.

Recommended For You

Iran relays message to US via Pakistan on nuclear, Hormuz red lines: Iranian media

Iran relays message to US via Pakistan on nuclear, Hormuz red lines: Iranian media

Trump cancels envoys' trip for Iran talks; Araghchi visits Oman after Pakistan

Trump cancels envoys' trip for Iran talks; Araghchi visits Oman after Pakistan

Iran foreign minister blames US for failure of talks in Pakistan

Iran foreign minister blames US for failure of talks in Pakistan

Iranian President says Tehran won't enter 'imposed negotiations' under blockade

Iranian President says Tehran won't enter 'imposed negotiations' under blockade

Suspect identified; video captures moment Trump is evacuated after gunshots

Suspect identified; video captures moment Trump is evacuated after gunshots

 

The clarification comes after comments attributed to Vice Chairman and CEO Khalid Bin Kalban suggested that a decision could be taken by May 15, 2026. Dubai Investments said this date reflects an internal expectation of when there could be more clarity on the IPO, rather than a firm deadline for the transaction itself.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The final timing of the offering will be determined following discussions with the relevant internal and external stakeholders,” the company said.

Dubai Investments also noted that it is reviewing a broader pipeline of potential listings involving some of its subsidiaries, including Glass LLC, as part of its ongoing strategic evaluation.

On dividends, the company indicated that distributions for 2026 could improve compared to the previous year. This would depend in part on the completion of the Dubai Investments Park IPO, as proceeds from the offering could support the group’s dividend policy.

The company added that investors should rely on official disclosures published through the Dubai Financial Market and its website for accurate and up-to-date information.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE stocks: Which options are likely to be a good buy now?

2

Gold prices in Dubai drop further, losing Dh19 per gram so far this week

3

Gold loses over Dh15 in Dubai so far this week on higher oil prices

4

UAE telecom firm du records Q1 growth despite impact of regional conflict

5

Gold prices recover in Dubai as US announces ceasefire extension with Iran