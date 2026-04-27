Dubai Investments clarifies status of DIP IPO, says no final decision on timing

Dubai Investments has clarified that it is still evaluating plans to list a stake in Dubai Investments Park (DIP), following recent media reports about the potential offering and its timeline.

In a statement, the company said it is considering an initial public offering of 24 per cent of Dubai Investments Park. However, it stressed that no final decision has been made on the timing of the listing.

The clarification comes after comments attributed to Vice Chairman and CEO Khalid Bin Kalban suggested that a decision could be taken by May 15, 2026. Dubai Investments said this date reflects an internal expectation of when there could be more clarity on the IPO, rather than a firm deadline for the transaction itself.

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“The final timing of the offering will be determined following discussions with the relevant internal and external stakeholders,” the company said.

Dubai Investments also noted that it is reviewing a broader pipeline of potential listings involving some of its subsidiaries, including Glass LLC, as part of its ongoing strategic evaluation.

On dividends, the company indicated that distributions for 2026 could improve compared to the previous year. This would depend in part on the completion of the Dubai Investments Park IPO, as proceeds from the offering could support the group’s dividend policy.

The company added that investors should rely on official disclosures published through the Dubai Financial Market and its website for accurate and up-to-date information.