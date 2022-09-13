Dubai Investments announces interim dividend of 7.5%

The True Global Ventures 4 Plus base fund and the new TGV 4 Plus Follow On Fund have both invested into Animoca Brands alongside Boyu Capital, Temasek, and others
Dubai Investments, the leading, diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has announced interim dividend of 7.5 per cent to the shareholders.
This interim dividend was the result of the group’s divestment of 50 per cent equity interest in Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC with the resultant gain of nearly Dh1 billion to be recognised in Q3 2022.
A proposal to this effect was approved by the shareholders at the group’s general assembly meeting.
The euro surged against main rivals, a day after German central bank chief Joachim Nagel signalled that the European Central Bank (ECB) would probably continue raising its key rate
Launch of API developer portal reaffirms the bank’s commitment to digital transformation and reinforces its position as a regional leader in banking innovation
Two entities will collaborate to launch entrepreneurship education courses in the UAE
Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the fourth edition of the Pakistan Property Show
The new PPP law will further enhance the competitiveness of UAE-led and participated projects in the local, regional and global markets
The fourth auction, which witnessed the first issuance of five-year T-Bonds saw a strong demand through the six primary bank dealers, with bids received worth Dh8.6b, and an oversubscription by 5.7x
Banking shares drove the Abu Dhabi index to a buoyant weekly start with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank each gaining more than 1.6 per cent