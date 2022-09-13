Dubai Investments announces interim dividend of 7.5%

This interim dividend was the result of the group’s divestment of 50 per cent equity interest in Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC.

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 11:22 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 11:25 PM

Dubai Investments, the leading, diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has announced interim dividend of 7.5 per cent to the shareholders.

This interim dividend was the result of the group’s divestment of 50 per cent equity interest in Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC with the resultant gain of nearly Dh1 billion to be recognised in Q3 2022.

A proposal to this effect was approved by the shareholders at the group’s general assembly meeting.

business@khaleejtimes.com