Dubai: International tourist spending to jump by Dh50 billion in the next 10 years

The spending by tourists will jump by over 46 per cent to nearly $43 billion (Dh158 billion) by 2032 as compared to $29.4 billion (Dh108 billion) at the end of 2022

In 2022, Dubai was the highest recipient of tourist spending among all the cities.

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 5:44 PM

International traveller spending in Dubai will remain strong over the next 10 years, jumping by Dh50 billion according to World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

The spending by tourists will jump by over 46 per cent to nearly $43 billion (Dh158 billion) by 2032 as compared to $29.4 billion (Dh108 billion) at the end of 2022 as the emirate’s tourism sector is set to expand on the back of government initiatives to attract more foreign visitors to the emirate.

In 2022, Dubai was the highest recipient of tourist spending among all the cities. However, it’s projected to be the third highest recipient of tourist spend 2032 after Hong Kong ($52 billion) and Macau ($43.1 billion)

According to Dubai Economy and Tourism, Dubai welcomed 12.82

million overnight visitors in January-November 2022, with the highest number of international guests from India at 1.6 million.

The Council said Covid-19 had a devastating impact on travel and tourism and in particular major cities around the world as countries closed their borders in response to the pandemic.

Source: World Travel and Tourism Council Cities Spending ($/B) Hong Kong 52.06 Macau 43.14 Dubai 42.98 Singapore 37.43 Bangkok 33.45 Doha 31.63 Tokyo 25.44 New York 21.73 Amsterdam 21.53 Shanghai 21.30

“As borders reopened, many leisure travellers swapped city visits for less-populated destinations such as coastal and rural destinations, but latest research from WTTC shows that city holidays are back and growing in popularity,” it said.

Paris takes the crown as the world’s most powerful city destination with a travel and tourism sector worth almost $36 billion in 2022.

Over the next 10 years, WTTC predicts it will drop down to third place, although its value will rise to over $49 billion.

Beijing is currently the second biggest city destination in the world with a Travel & Tourism sector worth nearly $33 billion. However, WTTC predicts it will leapfrog Paris within the next 10 years, growing to a staggering $77 billion.

“Major cities such as London, Paris and New York will remain global powerhouses but over the next few years, Beijing, Shanghai, and Macau will be moving up the list of top city destinations,” said Julia Simpson, president and CEO of WTTC.

“Tourists will always have favourite cities that they will return to, but as other countries prioritise travel and tourism, we are going to see new and emerging destinations challenging the traditional favourites.”

