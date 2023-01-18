Dubai: International tourist spending to jump by Dh50 billion in the next 10 years

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, Russia’s GDP in January-November 2022 declined, but only by 2.1 per cent
International traveller spending in Dubai will remain strong over the next 10 years, jumping by Dh50 billion according to World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).
The spending by tourists will jump by over 46 per cent to nearly $43 billion (Dh158 billion) by 2032 as compared to $29.4 billion (Dh108 billion) at the end of 2022 as the emirate’s tourism sector is set to expand on the back of government initiatives to attract more foreign visitors to the emirate.
In 2022, Dubai was the highest recipient of tourist spending among all the cities. However, it’s projected to be the third highest recipient of tourist spend 2032 after Hong Kong ($52 billion) and Macau ($43.1 billion)
According to Dubai Economy and Tourism, Dubai welcomed 12.82
million overnight visitors in January-November 2022, with the highest number of international guests from India at 1.6 million.
The Council said Covid-19 had a devastating impact on travel and tourism and in particular major cities around the world as countries closed their borders in response to the pandemic.
|Cities
|Spending ($/B)
|Hong Kong
|52.06
|Macau
|43.14
|Dubai
|42.98
|Singapore
|37.43
|Bangkok
|33.45
|Doha
|31.63
|Tokyo
|25.44
|New York
|21.73
|Amsterdam
|21.53
|Shanghai
|21.30
“As borders reopened, many leisure travellers swapped city visits for less-populated destinations such as coastal and rural destinations, but latest research from WTTC shows that city holidays are back and growing in popularity,” it said.
Paris takes the crown as the world’s most powerful city destination with a travel and tourism sector worth almost $36 billion in 2022.
Over the next 10 years, WTTC predicts it will drop down to third place, although its value will rise to over $49 billion.
Beijing is currently the second biggest city destination in the world with a Travel & Tourism sector worth nearly $33 billion. However, WTTC predicts it will leapfrog Paris within the next 10 years, growing to a staggering $77 billion.
“Major cities such as London, Paris and New York will remain global powerhouses but over the next few years, Beijing, Shanghai, and Macau will be moving up the list of top city destinations,” said Julia Simpson, president and CEO of WTTC.
“Tourists will always have favourite cities that they will return to, but as other countries prioritise travel and tourism, we are going to see new and emerging destinations challenging the traditional favourites.”
The pipeline looks very strong as both governments and private companies are keen to sell equity while there is strong interest in the region
The country is confident that its economy will return to its normal growth trend in 2023 and expects a noticeable increase in imports, corporate investments and consumption
Long before the beleaguered billionaire purchased the microblogging platform in October, he had set his sights on the electric automaker, where he serves as CEO and from which he derives most of his wealth and fame
Sri Lanka requires the backing of China and India — its biggest bilateral lenders — to reach a final agreement with the IMF on the $2.9 billion loan that is essential to put its battered economy back on track
Official annual headline inflation hit 21.9 per cent in December, and food prices surged 37.9 per cent in the Arab world’s most populous nation
The figure missed the government’s 5.5 per cent target and was well down from the previous year but it was better than the 2.7 per cent predicted in an AFP survey of analysts
First six projects with new residential design concepts have been phased up for H1 2023, new projects will include 2,400 new units