Dubai International Financial Centre Courts announces the world’s first international digital economy court

The island nation has to secure prior financing assurances from creditors, put its heavy debt burden on a sustainable path and increase public revenue before the global lender will disburse the funds
The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts on Wednesday announced the launch of the world’s first international digital economy court. The cutting-edge digital infrastructure and services of the new court will be managed and operated by judicial experts with extensive international experience.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC said: “The DIFC Courts continue to introduce innovative initiatives to provide Dubai, the UAE, and the world, with a suite of dispute resolution services that go beyond traditional public court services. The world’s first international digital economy court will enhance the ability of global companies and institutions operating in the digital economy to adapt to the future requirements of this fast -growing sector.”
He said that the court will provide the optimal legislative environment for boosting the stability, sustainability and growth of digital economy enterprises.
A panel of international lawyers and experts in the industry were assigned to draft new specialised rules for the international digital economy court and develop standardised smart forms for processing information through a dynamic, artificial intelligence-driven platform. In line with the Courts’ paperless mandate, cases will also be conducted using advanced digital systems.
In 2021, the DIFC Courts established its Digital Economy Court Division to oversee complex national and transnational disputes related to current and emerging technologies across areas ranging from big data, blockchain, AI, fintech and cloud services, to disputes involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 3D printing and robotics.
Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director, DIFC Courts, said: “With the digital economy fast emerging as a prime accelerant of global business, the specialised rules for the International Digital Economy Court have been designed to strengthen our mission of building a courts system that can not only cater to current dispute resolution needs, but also address and resolve new emerging disputes. This strategy has been further reinforced by combining leading judicial expertise with the deployment of innovative technologies.”
In 2022, the DIFC Courts issued a judgement related to one of the first cryptocurrency litigation disputes in the region and one of the few reported cases in the world that address issues such as the safe transfer of cryptocurrency between buyer and seller and the obligations of a custodian of cryptocurrency.
Established in 2004, the DIFC Courts is Dubai’s international English language common law judicial system and forms a key part of the legal system of the UAE. It was established with the specific objective of raising the trust of the international community in the UAE’s legal framework and further strengthening investment and trade.
The island nation has to secure prior financing assurances from creditors, put its heavy debt burden on a sustainable path and increase public revenue before the global lender will disburse the funds
Opening up to outside app stores could present a major threat to Apple’s fast-growing services business, but rivals would first have to surmount the hurdle of convincing consumers to leave the security and simplicity of using Apple’s own store
China, Asia’s largest economy, is now forecast to grow 3.0 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2023, according to ADB
US private investment firms Centerbridge Partners and Gallatin Point Capital, which hold 33.4 per cent of the Israeli firm, are in talks to sell about 25 per cent-30 per cent of the company to the Abu Dhabi funds
ADQ is buying Centerbridge's stake in Phoenix, in a non-binding deal
The company has almost doubled its offshore jack-up rig fleet to 32 since early 2021
Revenues from social contributions increased by 10% compared to the same period last year