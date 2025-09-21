Trade across 3 major Dubai economic zones surges to record Dh336 billion in 2024

Total trade across three major economic zones of Dubai reached record breaking numbers of Dh336 billion in 2024, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai announced on Sunday, September 21.

The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) growth was driven by a significant expansion in trade across the economic zones under its umbrella, which include the Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity.

The growth saw a 19 per cent increase compared to 2023. DIEZ also achieved a 13.7 per cent share of Dubai’s non-oil trade, its highest-ever contribution to date, sustaining growth for the fourth straight year.

The results were supported by increased flows of goods and services, coupled with strengthened partnerships with key global markets, reinforcing DIEZ’s role as a central driver of Dubai’s non-oil trade growth.

The authority's performance also coincided with Dubai achieving a record high in non-oil foreign trade last year.

In terms of volume, DIEZ trade rose by over 28 per cent in 2024 reaching 444,300 tons, compared to the previous year, which recorded 346,700 tons. This increase reflects real growth in the movement of goods alongside higher trade values.

The city's Crown Prince hailed the 2024 results, saying, “Dubai continues to consolidate its role as a major trading centre at the heart of global commerce, in line with the strategic vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

"DIEZ’s 2024 performance is not only a testament to our city’s robust economic fundamentals but also to its ability to constantly innovate, unlock new avenues for growth and transform challenges into opportunities. By generating unique value for investors, businesses and entrepreneurs across sectors, Dubai’s free zones have created a unique model of sustainable growth that has redefined economic and trading competitiveness both regionally and globally. Furthermore, DIEZ’s latest results show that the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 is accelerating the expansion of our trade ecosystem, reinforcing Dubai’s place among the world’s foremost urban economies."

Main sectors

Trade in key sectors reached its highest levels in 2024, with the machinery, electrical and electronics sectors accounting for approximately 72 per cent of DIEZ’s total trade, achieving a growth of 17 per cent.

The precious stones, precious metals, jewelry and ornaments achieved a remarkable growth of 33 per cent, contributing to approximately 22 per cent of the total. Together, these two sectors represented around 94 per cent of DIEZ’s overall trade.

This success is driven by advanced infrastructure, seamless integration across its economic zones, and innovative solutions and services that enhance supply chain efficiency — all of which reinforce its role as a vital contributor to the national economy and a key driver of Dubai’s competitiveness at regional and international levels.