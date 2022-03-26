Dubai: Industry talent, leadership honoured at International Finance Awards

Most of the blue-chip companies listed on the DFM and the ADX allow expatriates to buy their shares.
The International Finance Awards 2021, which recognises industry talent, leadership skills, industry net worth, and capability on an international platform, were presented at a glittering ceremony in Dubai on Friday.
The awards were presented by the International Finance Magazine after careful consideration of nominations by a qualified research team, organisers said.
The winners were felicitated at a gala event held at Jumeirah Emirates Towers.
Nearly 120 delegates from different countries participated in the event.
Deyad Al Rashidi, Consulate General of Kuwait, UAE, and Rashid Al Teneiji of the Ministry of Economy presented the awards to the winners.
