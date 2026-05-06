Dubai food giant IFFCO Group moves toward liquidation amid $2 billion debt

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The move towards provisional liquidation of Dubai-based food conglomerate IFFCO Group marks one of the most significant corporate distress cases in the Gulf consumer sector in recent years, highlighting how mounting debt, shareholder complexities and geopolitical disruptions can rapidly destabilise even long-established regional business groups.

The 50-year-old food and agri-business giant, known for household brands such as London Dairy, Tiffany and Noor, is facing a deepening financial crisis after months of debt restructuring negotiations failed to produce a breakthrough with creditors.

According to reports by the Financial Times, a consortium of lenders led by HSBC Holdings has initiated legal proceedings aimed at gaining control of the business from its owners after restructuring efforts stalled amid worsening operational and market conditions.

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Creditors have reportedly sought the appointment of FTI Consulting as provisional liquidator in courts in the Isle of Man and Singapore, where two of IFFCO’s major legal entities are incorporated. The move is intended to protect creditor interests and preserve assets while the future of the company is assessed.

The development underscores growing stress within parts of the Gulf corporate sector as higher borrowing costs, weaker liquidity conditions and regional geopolitical shocks place pressure on heavily leveraged family-owned conglomerates.

$2 billion debt burden

IFFCO, founded in 1975 by businessman Abdul Razak Allana, evolved into one of the Middle East’s largest privately held FMCG and agri-business groups, operating across more than 50 countries with extensive activities spanning edible oils, food processing, packaging, logistics and distribution.

For decades, the company benefited from strong regional consumption growth, expanding expatriate populations and the Gulf’s strategic position as a re-export and food trading hub linking Asia, Africa and Europe.

However, analysts say the company’s estimated $2 billion debt burden became increasingly difficult to manage amid tighter global credit conditions and slowing consumer demand in some markets.

Hormuz conflict effect

The restructuring process had initially shown signs of progress after Rothschild & Co was appointed last year to lead negotiations with lenders, replacing Alvarez & Marsal as advisers.

But the talks reportedly became complicated by shareholder disagreements, governance concerns and deteriorating operating conditions linked to the regional conflict involving Iran.

The closure and disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a vital artery for global trade through which roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption and substantial food imports pass — severely affected supply chains across the Gulf.

For food import-dependent businesses such as IFFCO, the disruption created acute logistical bottlenecks, delayed shipments and higher freight and insurance costs at a time when financing pressures were already mounting.

Industry experts say the crisis demonstrates how geopolitical instability can quickly expose structural weaknesses in highly leveraged trading and consumer businesses dependent on uninterrupted regional supply chains.

“The IFFCO situation is not only about debt. It reflects the broader vulnerability of regional trading and FMCG groups to supply-chain disruptions, higher financing costs and governance complexities,” a Dubai-based restructuring adviser said.

The company’s governance changes in recent months also appear to have added to lender concerns. In November 2025, Abdul Wahab Al Halabi was appointed executive chairman alongside the formation of a new board aimed at steering the company through a restructuring and operational turnaround.

However, according to reports, the board was reshuffled again only weeks ago, a development that reportedly accelerated creditor action towards provisional liquidation.

Analysts say lenders across the Gulf are becoming increasingly assertive in protecting their positions following a series of regional corporate restructurings over the past decade, including high-profile cases in healthcare, construction and retail sectors.

The IFFCO case is also likely to reignite debate over governance standards, transparency and succession planning within large Gulf family businesses, many of which remain privately controlled despite operating multinational businesses with billions of dollars in liabilities.

The UAE’s broader consumer and food manufacturing sector, however, remains fundamentally strong, supported by population growth, tourism expansion and government efforts to strengthen food security and local manufacturing capabilities.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have in recent years accelerated investment into food processing, agri-tech and logistics infrastructure as part of wider economic diversification plans aimed at reducing external vulnerabilities.

Still, analysts caution that the IFFCO crisis serves as a reminder that regional corporates operating in sectors exposed to global trade and commodity cycles face rising pressure to strengthen balance sheets, improve governance frameworks and reduce refinancing risks in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical and economic environment.