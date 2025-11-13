Dubai becomes key US investment hub, supporting 184,000 American jobs

Investments and companies based in the UAE are now supporting around 184,000 jobs in the US, according to the UAE government estimates — a figure that highlights how Dubai has become a vital hub for American businesses expanding into the Middle East and beyond.

The figure was highlighted during the Dubai Business Forum – USA, held in New York on Wednesday, which drew around 700 attendees. Separately, a new Dubai Chambers report revealed the expanding depth of trade and investment ties between Dubai and the US.

From supporting American jobs to driving cross-border innovation, the Dubai–US partnership continues to strengthen on multiple fronts.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai's role as America's global gateway

“It was estimated by the UAE government that about 184,000 US jobs are supported by investments and companies that are based in the UAE. Going forward, Dubai has very much become the US hub for investment into the Middle East,” said Anthony O’Sullivan, UAE Managing Partner at EY.

“The blue-chip American companies that base their headquarters in Dubai are not just managing their UAE or Gulf relationships — they’re also increasingly looking at Africa, Central Asia, and India.

That’s because Dubai offers the advantage of being a global trade hub. It has amazing logistics, connectivity through ports, airports, and airlines. It has a business-friendly government with a very flat governance structure.”

Trade and investment on the rise

Meanwhile, the new report by Dubai Chambers revealed that Dubai’s trade with the US has expanded steadily over the past six years.

Dubai’s exports to the US rose from $5.2 billion in 2018 to $9.3 billion in 2024, a 76 per cent increase, while imports grew from $16.6 billion to $22.3 billion — a 34 per cent rise over the same period.

The US has also emerged as Dubai’s top source of foreign direct investment (FDI) over the past decade. Between 2015 and 2024, U.S. investors launched 1,474 projects in Dubai, channeling $21.7 billion in capital.

The largest inflows went into hotels and tourism ($7.7 billion), software and IT services ($5.5 billion), business services ($1.55 billion), leisure activities ($1.3 billion), and communications ($1 billion) — reflecting a diverse spread of US interests across Dubai’s economy.

In total, Dubai attracted $21.68 billion in FDI from the US from 2015 to 2024. The US also ranked first globally in total FDI capital flows into Dubai in H1 2025, accounting for 35 per cent of total inflows.

Tech and digital investment powering growth

The US continues to play a leading role in Dubai’s digital transformation. Between 2018 and 2024, it was the top source of FDI in software and IT services, contributing $4.7 billion — reinforcing its role as a catalyst for the emirate’s innovation-driven growth.

US-based professional, Faaiz Tameem, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Inadev, said Dubai’s growing global connectivity and pro-business environment make it a natural choice for tech firms.

“Our main focus area is providing technology solutions in the area of data, AI engineering and experience,” he said.

“Currently, we have operations in the US and in India, but we serve clients globally, including Australia. I think you can no longer ignore Dubai as a destination for a variety of reasons. The connectivity that the UAE provides is unmatched, and it’s a big talent attractor. The government is making it so easy to do business — especially for tech firms. The whole innovation culture, the mindset of learning from your mistakes — that’s what makes Dubai attractive for us.”

Trust and regulation draw US-based blockchain pioneers

Dubai’s regulatory clarity in the digital assets space has also captured U.S. attention.

Nicolas Cary, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Blockchain.com, said, "The UAE has led in the digital assets and blockchain domain. They were kind of first — and a lot of people asked, 'Why would anyone be first in this?' Now, everyone’s asking how to copy what Dubai’s leadership has done around building a dedicated regulator.

By doing so, they provide clarity. Clarity builds trust, and trust attracts entrepreneurs and investment. We’re seeing this global harmonisation start to mature, especially around legislation and regulation for digital assets.”

He added, "Dubai and the Mena region continue to be extremely interesting for long-term market expansion. You’ve got a lot of young people, a lot of entrepreneurs coming in, and capital is forging. Therefore, we’ve got a keen eye on expansion in the Middle East and Dubai."