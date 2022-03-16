Dubai: How to buy DEWA shares, minimum investment required; all you need to know

The perfect fintech breakthrough came in the form of BNPL
Business1 day ago
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) on Tuesday announced its intention to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) and to list 6.5 per cent of its ordinary shares for trading on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). This is in line with new strategic directions to develop the emirate's financial market and as part of the Dubai Markets Supervisory Committee's strategy.
DEWA is the first Dubai government entity to issue an IPO on the DFM. It is learnt that the listing will be carried out gradually due to its massive asset portfolio. Though DEWA is offering 3.25 billion shares, it’s unclear how much money it aims to raise.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said: “As a central component of the Dubai economy, DEWA has a critical role to play in supporting the future growth of the emirate and its transition to a net zero economy by 2050. For DEWA’s potential new shareholders, this offering is an opportunity to be part of the future of Dubai and have a stake in an organisation that has an unparalleled track record of technological innovation and operational excellence.”
Retail investors need to have a UAE-based bank account and a DFM Investor Number, which is known as NIN, to buy DEWA shares.
NIN allows a retail investor to trade DFM and Nasdaq-listed stocks. A retail investor needs to fill you a form, affix his/her signature and submit other relevant documents to Dubai Central Securities Depository LLC (Dubai CSD), which comes under the aegis of the Securities and Commodity Authority (SCA).
Institutional investors, including entities such as banks, funds, insurers etc.; and employees of DEWA can buy shares.
The authorities have decided a minimum guaranteed allocation of 1,000 shares for each share subscriber.
Retail investors and employees of DEWA must make an initial minimum investment of Dh5,000 and subsequent investments of at least Dh1,000. An institutional investor’s base subscription is Dh1 million and there’s no maximum limit.
Investors can buy shares between March 24 and April. Prior to March 24, investors can book shares by sending subscription forms through their respective banks. However, institutional investors can buy till April 15.
Trading of DEWA shares will start on the DFM on April 12. Institutional investors’ shares will be allocated on April 16, while retail investors and employees of DEWA will get on April 11.
The price range will be known on March 24.
Sheikh Maktoum asserted that this step comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as part of the Dubai Markets Supervisory Committee's strategy to increase the size of the emirate's stock market to Dh3 trillion. He indicated that DEWA's landmark listing will mark a turning point for the emirate’s capital market and contribute to ushering in a new phase of enhancements of its strong performance.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DEWA, said: “This is a historical moment for DEWA as the first government entity in Dubai to go public. It reflects the immense faith and confidence by our wise leadership and the government of Dubai."
ALSO READ:
The perfect fintech breakthrough came in the form of BNPL
Business1 day ago
148 per cent increase in the total number of licences for trading coffee in 2021 compared to 2020; The Coffee Planet, of Emirati origin, has expanded to more than 20 countries worldwide
Business1 day ago
The two parties will work together to promote the diamond industries in the UAE and Botswana and support the development of the industry worldwide
Business1 day ago
Globally, the USA bounced back to the number one position
Business1 day ago
The UAE retail offering subscription period is expected to run from March 24 to April 2; Salik toll system is expected to be next in line after the Dewa listing by April 12
Business1 day ago
The event being hosted by Khaleej Times will happen at Conrad Hotel in Dubai today
Business1 day ago
Countries in the Middle East are in a strong position to enable further e-commerce development thanks to high GDP per capita and internet penetration
Business1 day ago
Alice GeeVarghese Vaidyan, former CMD of General Insurance Corporation, will also be inducted as an independent director on board
Business2 days ago