Dubai hotels record 66% occupancy in August, highest in 6 months

Dubai’s hotel sector delivered its strongest monthly performance in six months in August, with occupancy reaching 66 per cent, according to the latest figures released by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) ahead of the opening day of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026.

The occupancy rate represented 89 per cent of the levels recorded in August 2025 and marked a steep climb from the 36 per cent occupancy seen in March this year, signalling a sustained recovery in underlying demand.

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Hotel room inventory approached 149,000 rooms by the end of August, even as a number of properties pressed ahead with extensive renovation projects aimed at elevating guest experience and future-proofing their offering. In the first eight months of the year, Dubai’s hotels recorded 21.61 million occupied room nights.

Top source markets

Dubai received approximately 869,000 international overnight visitors in August, its strongest monthly volume since February and the latest in a run of month-on-month, double-digit growth since March. Total international visitation for the first eight months of 2026 reached 6.97 million.

Western Europe remained the leading source region for the January-to-August period, accounting for 20 per cent of visitation, followed by South Asia at 17 per cent, the GCC at 16 per cent, and CIS and Eastern Europe at 14 per cent.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of DET, said the figures reflected the resilience of the industry and its partners.

“The true grit of any city is tested not when the path is smooth, but during challenging times," Kazim said, adding that Dubai’s performance had been underpinned by a diverse source market mix, extensive hospitality infrastructure and an evolving destination offering.

He said ATM offered an important opportunity to engage with global partners and identify fresh demand opportunities across established and emerging markets heading into the remainder of 2026.

Running from September 14 to 17 at Dubai World Trade Centre, the 33rd edition of ATM has brought together the global travel and tourism community at a critical juncture for the industry as markets look to build demand and unlock new opportunities.

DET is being joined by more than 115 co-exhibitors from across Dubai’s tourism ecosystem, including hotel groups, attractions, destination management companies, aviation partners and government entities.

Government support

Earlier this year, amid the regional situation that weighed on global travel, Dubai’s government rolled out an Dh2.5 billion package to support the tourism, hospitality and entertainment sectors directly.

Connectivity has since been rapidly rescaled, led by Emirates, which has restored 97 per cent of its global network, while load factors at Dubai International Airport (DXB) continue to strengthen and approach 2025 levels.

DET’s initiatives through the year have also included international campaigns, market briefings, roadshows and the “A Dubai Invite” programme, which allowed residents from almost 200 nationalities to invite family and friends to the city, drawing more than 90,000 applications.