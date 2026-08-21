Dubai homes see strong demand as 75.5% of properties under construction already sold

Around three in every four homes currently under construction in Dubai have already been sold, as demand continues to keep pace with the emirate’s residential development pipeline, according to a new report by fäm Properties.

The report shows 564,072 residential properties are currently under construction across Dubai, with 425,863 or 75.5 per cent already sold.

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Villas are seeing stronger demand than apartments, with 85.4 per cent of 68,297 villas sold, compared with 74.1 per cent of 495,775 apartments.

More than 80,000 homes due this year already sold

Of the 96,585 homes scheduled for handover in 2026, 80,127, or 82.9 per cent, have already been sold.

That includes 82 per cent of 91,209 apartments and 95 per cent of 5,376 villas due for completion this year.

Some areas are seeing complete absorption for homes due to be handed over this year, including apartments in Al Wasl and villas in Wadi Al Safa 5, Nad Al Sheba First and Al Hebiah Sixth.

Palm Jumeirah has also recorded strong demand, with 93.5 per cent of 2,397 apartments due for delivery this year already sold, while 92.8 per cent of 2,324 apartments at Jumeirah Lakes Towers have been taken up.

Downtown, Business Bay remain active

In Downtown Dubai, 92.2 per cent of 6,248 apartments currently under construction have been sold, including 96.6 per cent of those due for handover this year.

In Business Bay, 82.8 per cent of 30,317 apartments under construction have been sold, rising to 88.7 per cent for units due for delivery in 2026.

Other areas with high apartment absorption include Ras Al Khor at 93.5 per cent and Al Barsha South 2 at 85 per cent.

Among villa communities, Al Hebiah Fifth recorded an absorption rate of 98.7 per cent, followed by Nad Al Sheba First at 98.2 per cent, Wadi Al Safa 5 at 96.4 per cent, Al Yufrah at 94.7 per cent and Dubai South at 94.5 per cent.

Firas Al Msaddi CEO of fäm Properties, said the figures showed buyers were continuing to commit to homes before completion, supported by confidence in Dubai’s regulatory environment and the quality of new developments.