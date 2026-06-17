Dubai homebuyers rush to lock in fixed-rate mortgages as rates drop to 3.75%

Dubai's mortgage market is showing remarkable resilience in 2026, with competitive borrowing costs, stable lending rules and growing buyer confidence driving demand despite a backdrop of regional geopolitical uncertainty.

Industry executives say the most notable trend this year is the growing shift towards fixed-rate mortgages as homebuyers seek to secure lower borrowing costs while protecting themselves against future interest-rate volatility.

According to Betterhomes' mortgage arm, Lomond, fixed-rate mortgage products are currently offering some of the most attractive financing terms seen in recent years, making them increasingly popular among both first-time buyers and investors.

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Major UAE banks are offering one-year fixed rates from 3.75 per cent, two-year products at around 3.78 per cent and three-year fixed mortgages at approximately 3.95 per cent.

With fixed rates now sitting below many variable-rate benchmarks, borrowers are achieving immediate savings on monthly repayments while gaining protection against potential future rate increases.

"Fixed-rate products represent genuine value in the current environment and should be the default consideration for buyers comparing financing options," said Adriaan Rossouw, head of Mortgages at Lomond.

Market analysts note that after years of fluctuating global interest rates, many buyers now prefer the certainty of predictable monthly payments, particularly as central banks worldwide continue to navigate an uncertain inflation and growth outlook.

End-users driving the demand

The preference for fixed-rate lending has become even more pronounced as Dubai's residential market continues to attract strong demand from end-users and international investors seeking stability and long-term value.

Industry experts argue that the appeal of fixed products goes beyond risk management.

"In today's market, fixed is not merely the cautious choice; it is the commercially rational one," Rossouw said. "Borrowers are locking in genuine cost savings while insulating themselves from potential rate movements."

However, not all borrowers have equal access to the most competitive mortgage pricing.

Banks continue to reserve their lowest rates for salaried UAE residents, particularly those employed by established organisations and willing to transfer their salaries to the lending institution. This borrower profile remains the most attractive segment for lenders because of its predictable income stream and lower perceived credit risk.

Mortgage specialists say salaried UAE residents currently enjoy the strongest negotiating position in the market, with banks actively competing for high-quality borrowers through preferential pricing and streamlined approval processes.

While borrowing costs remain attractive, lending institutions are becoming increasingly selective in other areas.

Loan-to-value (LTV) ratios remain aligned with UAE Central Bank regulations. First-time buyers purchasing ready properties can generally secure financing of up to 80 per cent of a property's value, requiring a minimum 20 per cent down payment. Investors buying second properties typically face a maximum LTV of 60 per cent, while off-plan purchases generally require buyers to contribute at least 50 per cent upfront.

Although these thresholds have remained unchanged, lenders are applying greater scrutiny to individual applications and property valuations.

Banks cautious

Banks have become more cautious when assessing borrowers employed in sectors considered vulnerable to economic cycles, including aviation, hospitality, real estate and oil and gas. In some cases, lenders may reduce maximum financing limits for applicants working in these industries, requiring larger deposits than standard guidelines suggest.

Self-employed borrowers continue to access mortgage finance, but banks are demanding more comprehensive documentation, including audited financial statements, proof of business continuity and VAT filings.

Industry executives say one of the most common reasons for mortgage application rejection is inaccurate employment classification, particularly when self-employed applicants attempt to apply under salaried criteria.

"Buyers with clean documentation and accurate employment classification will find this market very accessible," Rossouw said.

The positive lending environment mirrors broader strength in Dubai's property sector.

According to data from the Dubai Land Department, residential transactions have remained robust in 2026, supported by population growth, continued inflows of international wealth, strong employment creation and the emirate's reputation as a global safe-haven destination.

Mortgage enquiry volumes have risen steadily since the beginning of the year, with advisers reporting that buyers are arriving better informed about affordability requirements, interest-rate options and deposit obligations.

Industry experts say the market's resilience reflects confidence in Dubai's economic fundamentals, transparent regulatory framework and long-term growth prospects.

For prospective buyers, advisers recommend obtaining mortgage pre-approval before beginning a property search, allowing borrowers to establish realistic budgets and strengthen their negotiating position.

They also caution buyers to account for mandatory life and property insurance costs, which can vary significantly between lenders and materially affect the total cost of home ownership beyond headline mortgage rates.

With interest rates remaining competitive, lending appetite intact and property demand continuing to expand, Dubai's mortgage market appears well positioned for sustained growth.

For many buyers, the message from lenders is increasingly clear: the window to secure attractive fixed-rate financing remains open, and those able to qualify for the most competitive products — particularly salaried UAE residents — stand to benefit from both immediate savings and longer-term financial certainty.