Dubai Holding Community Management launches first-of-its-kind circular sustainability initiative

Dubai Holding Community Management signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ReFarm Global, a regenerative technology and infrastructure group specialising in circular resource recovery solutions, to launch the “Sea to Soil” circular economy initiative, a world-first programme transforming marine and organic waste into regenerative landscaping solutions for community management .

The partnership marks a first-of-its-kind initiative within the community management industry, introducing an innovative waste-to-resource model that converts naturally occurring environmental and organic waste into regenerative landscaping solutions. It establishes a scalable framework for recycling algae and other organic waste streams across Dubai Holding Community Management’s portfolio of communities using ReFarm’s circular resource recovery technology.

Through the successful ongoing collaboration with ReFarm, which has been operating since 2024, more than 20 tonnes of algae waste are expected to be diverted by the end of 2026 and converted into nutrient-rich regenerative soil solutions. These bio-engineered soil products will be reused across Palm Jumeirah’s landscaping areas to enhance soil quality, support plant health and reduce reliance on conventional waste disposal methods.

The first phase of the initiative focuses on Palm Jumeirah during peak algae season between mid-May and September, establishing a practical circular model that transforms naturally occurring marine waste into a valuable resource for use within the community.

Francis Giani, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding Community Management, said: “At Dubai Holding Community Management, we believe environmental sustainability is most powerful when it is embedded in the way communities are planned, managed and continuously enhanced. Together with ReFarm, we are turning a natural environmental occurrence into a practical, regenerative solution that creates value within the communities we manage.”

Backed by ReFarm’s broader expertise in circular resource recovery and regenerative agriculture, the initiative demonstrates how proven circular technologies can be practically applied to enhance the environment and deliver measurable benefits through a scalable, community-focused solution.

Oliver Christof, Chief Executive Officer of ReFarm, said: “Sea to Soil demonstrates how regenerative infrastructure can transform environmental challenges into measurable environmental and community value. Together with Dubai Holding Community Management, we are establishing a scalable circular model that converts naturally occurring marine and organic waste into a valuable resource for healthier landscapes, reduced waste streams and more resilient communities. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing practical regenerative solutions that support the UAE’s long-term sustainability and environmental ambitions.”