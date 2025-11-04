Dubai Holding and Palantir launch Aither to drive AI transformation Across UAE

In a landmark move to accelerate artificial intelligence adoption across the UAE, Dubai Holding and Palantir Technologies have announced the launch of Aither, a joint venture aimed at transforming both public and private sectors through enterprise-grade AI solutions.

The announcement was made at a signing ceremony in Dubai attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Holding, and Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs. The agreement was signed by Amit Kaushal, Group CEO of Dubai Holding, and Noam Perski, Executive Vice President at Palantir.

Aither marks Palantir’s first joint venture in the UAE and formalises an 18-month collaboration between the two entities. Since early 2024, Dubai Holding has been integrating Palantir’s AI and data platforms across its diverse portfolio, which includes real estate, hospitality, finance, and infrastructure. The partnership has already delivered measurable improvements in operational efficiency, decision-making speed, and data visibility.

“Aither is not just a technology initiative—it’s a national platform designed to institutionalise AI excellence,” said Kaushal. “We are extending proven capabilities to the wider market, supporting Dubai’s digital ambitions and the UAE’s goal to accelerate economic diversification.”

The venture is aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to generate Dh100 billion annually through digital transformation. Aither will serve as a catalyst for this vision by offering scalable AI solutions to strategic sectors, enabling organisations to unlock new sources of value and enhance competitiveness.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp expressed pride in the partnership, stating, “We are proud to partner with Dubai Holding to empower institutions across the UAE with Palantir’s world-leading AI capabilities.”

Beyond technology deployment, Aither will also focus on localising the economic value of Palantir’s platforms. This includes transferring knowledge, developing national talent, and establishing governance frameworks to guide responsible AI implementation across industries.

Dubai Holding’s extensive portfolio — spanning real estate, hospitality, entertainment, media, and investments—provides a robust foundation for Aither’s operations. Brands such as Nakheel, Meraas, and Jumeirah have already benefited from the AI-driven enhancements, setting a precedent for broader adoption.

The joint venture reflects Dubai’s growing leadership in deploying secure, sovereign, and high-impact AI applications. By combining Palantir’s cutting-edge software with Dubai Holding’s deep market insight, Aither is positioned to become a cornerstone of the UAE’s digital transformation strategy.