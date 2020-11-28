Dubai has 583 companies engaged in dairy production, industry

These companies include 24 industrial licences; while 93 per cent of them are commercial and 4% are related to Industry.

Dubai has made significant progress to diversify its economy to bring more valued added services to the residents and national in addition to increase non-oil sector contribution to the emirate’s gross domestic produce, according to a latest report.

The emirate has 583 local and international companies engaged in dairy production and industry such as yogurt; natural butter; cheese; the manufacture and packaging of milk and dairy products; cream; dairy products; and food and dairy counseling. These companies include 24 industrial licenses; while 93 per cent of them are commercial and 4% are related to Industry.

A recent report issued by the Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector of Dubai Economy reflects that Dubai Economy’s efforts in delivering value-added services to the public in Dubai to facilitate doing business. The report also supports the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, which aims to make Dubai a global hub for business and industries based on knowledge, innovation and sustainability.

The top 10 areas where the companies engaged in dairy production and industry are based are: Burj Khalifa; Bur Dubai; Al Ras; Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 3; Trade Centre 1; Port Said; Oud Metha; Hor Al Anz East; Al Karama; and Al Garhoud.

Limited Liability companies accounted for 83 per cent of the total, followed by Sole Establishments 11 per cent, and One-Person Limited Liability Companies at two per cent. The rest of the legal forms included; Civil Works companies; Branches of companies based in other Emirates; Branches of Free Zone Companies; Branches of Foreign Companies; Branches of Gulf Companies; General Partnership Companies; and Public Shareholding Companies.

“Dairy and food derivatives industry is an essential component of the local industry and con-tributes to achieving food security and self-reliance. Local companies have many opportunities to support their development, as the future growth of the population in the UAE leads to an increase in consumption. The geographical proximity of production and the speed of supply assure high quality products for customers,” said Walid Abdel Malik, director of Business Registration Division in BRL.

Saeed Juma Bin Subaih, general-manager of the Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products Camelicious, said: “We are proud to be among the local companies that contribute to achieving the food security of the UAE by producing more than four million litres of camel milk annually, which are distributed through 65 different products. We also export them to more than 16 countries, such as China, Russia, USA, and Japan, as well as the European Union”.

Camelicious is the largest and most advanced facility in the world in the production of camel milk in terms of production quantity and variety of products. The company has 9,000 camels with goal to reach 20,000 within the next five years.

The plant follows the highest standard of quality and has a team of 765 staff. Specialized doctors and technicians monitor all stages of milk production based on the highest internation-al standards. The company has ISO 22000 certification for both farm and milk processing fa-cilities. The factory also follows HACCP requirements and strict procedures from the European Union for export to EU as well as Malaysia, Russia, USA and Singapore.

— business@khaleejtimes.com