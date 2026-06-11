Dubai Government Human Resources Department wins Arab Ideas award 

Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has won an Arab Ideas Award for its “Our Flexible Summer” initiative, recognising a pioneering government model that successfully balances employee wellbeing with organisational performance and service excellence. The award reflects DGHR’s commitment to developing policies and initiatives that respond to employee needs while advancing the government workplace experience and supporting Dubai’s vision for a more people-centric and future-ready public sector.

The recognition marks the culmination of a journey that began with a deeper understanding of the needs of government employees during the summer months and the challenges associated with balancing professional responsibilities and family commitments, particularly during school holidays and seasonal lifestyle changes.

Building on these insights, DGHR assessed employee suggestions and developed a practical model that balances employee wellbeing with operational requirements. Before its wider rollout, the initiative underwent a pilot phase across selected government entities to assess its impact, ensure business continuity and maintain high standards of service delivery.

The initiative delivered a measurable positive impact on employee experience and quality of life while maintaining productivity and institutional performance. It also contributed to higher levels of employee satisfaction and wellbeing, enabling employees to achieve a healthier balance between their professional and personal lives while supporting government entities in achieving their operational objectives.

The impact of the initiative extended beyond the workplace to families and the wider community by providing employees with more quality time with their families during the summer period, strengthening family bonds and intergenerational connections, in line with the objectives of the UAE’s Year of Community, which aims to reinforce social cohesion and enhance quality of life.

Rather than being a seasonal programme, the initiative served as a practical model for developing government policies rooted in employee needs. Through listening, piloting and impact measurement, “Our Flexible Summer” evolved into a government initiative that reflects Dubai’s approach to transforming needs into solutions, ideas into policies and impact into lasting value.

Eman Saleh Bin Khatem, Executive Director of Policies and Programmes Sector at Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said: “This recognition reflects Dubai’s commitment to developing government workplaces that place people at the centre of progress. “Our Flexible Summer” demonstrates that investing in employee wellbeing and maintaining high performance are not competing priorities, but mutually reinforcing outcomes that contribute to more resilient, future-ready institutions. The initiative also reflects our continued commitment to developing policies and programmes that enhance the employee experience and support Dubai’s ambition to provide one of the world’s leading government work environments”.

Moza Mubarak Al Serkal Acting Director, Policies and Programmes Support Department at Dubai Government for Human Resources Department, said: “This achievement reflects an institutional approach built on a simple belief: the best initiatives begin by listening. “Our Flexible Summer” originated from genuine employee needs and was developed through careful study and active collaboration with government entities, resulting in a model that has delivered meaningful impact for employees, government organisations and the wider community”.

Moza added: “What distinguishes the initiative is not only the results it achieved, but its ability to transform an idea that emerged from the government workplace into an institutional initiative with tangible impact on employees, their families, government entities and society. This recognition reinforces the importance of continuing to develop flexible and innovative work models that strengthen future readiness while maintaining the balance between human wellbeing and organisational performance”.

The Arab Ideas Award recognises DGHR’s continued efforts to advance the government workplace through innovative policies and initiatives that originate from employee needs and generate lasting impact for families and communities, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global model for human-centred government.