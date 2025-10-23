Dubai Golden Visa attracts new wave of property buyers

Dubai’s golden visa rule now grants a 10-year renewable residency to any buyer investing at least Dh2 million in property. For context, Dubai has further streamlined access for foreign investors and made real estate acquisition meant for long-term living arrangements by removing the previous Dh1 million or 50 per cent minimum down payment condition. This adjustment then places the city at the forefront as a dual destination for both investment and lifestyle.

Rebiha Helimi, CEO and Founder of RH Luxury Properties, observes that Dubai’s expanded Golden Visa eligibility has become a central factor in influencing investor behavior in 2025.

Data from the Dubai Land Department show that the emirate recorded 226,000 real estate transactions worth Dh761 billion in 2024, a 36 percent increase in volume and 20 percent in value compared to the past year. In the first half of 2025 alone, it reached 125,538, representing a 26 percent rise year-on-year. Premium residential prices continue to climb, with villas averaging Dh2,088 per square meter recently. Off-plan projects now account for nearly 70 percent of total deals, which shows confidence from international buyers.

Helimi notes that many of RH Luxury Properties’ clients inquire about visa processing timelines alongside closing schedules as they see both as components of one feasible and sensible game plan to take advantage of Dubai’s many offerings. The simplified policy has increased liquidity across luxury segments, therefore enticing an even broader range of multinationals without compromising on quality or pricing. This has also encouraged a more stable inflow of long-term investors who are after profitability in a politically neutral jurisdiction.

Analysts project that approximately 9,800 millionaires will relocate to the UAE in 2025, which brings an estimated USD 63 billion in investable wealth. This migration continues to fuel Dubai’s extravagant and premier housing sector, and Helimi is more than thrilled to capitalize on this development, especially since the Golden Visa’s current structure has made Dubai an incredibly powerful hub for asset diversification. This then reinforces its global appeal amid fluctuating macroeconomic conditions elsewhere.