Gold prices in Dubai remained steady on Wednesday morning after regaining Dh13.25 a day before.

The 24K variant of the yellow metal lost Dh1, trading at Dh427.75 per gram at the open of the markets on Wednesday. The other variants, 22K, 21K, 18K, and 14K, were trading at Dh396.25, Dh379.75, Dh325.50, and Dh254 per gram, respectively.

Globally, spot gold was down 0.51 per cent at $3,545.17 per ounce as of 9:18am UAE time. Silver was down 0.69 per cent, trading at $40.73 per ounce.

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Analysts suggest that gold and silver markets are mirroring the debasement trade that fuelled the speculative frenzy at the beginning of the year. Expectations of a US monetary policy tightening, which affects the UAE for its dirham pegged by the dollar, are driving prices lower.

Carsten Menke, Head Next Generation Research at Julius Baer, said the fundamental backdrop has deteriorated, though not as much as prices suggest.

He added that excessive expectations about US monetary policy are driving the price performance in the gold and silver markets. Additionally, flows are dominating the markets, while the fundamental backdrop has undoubtedly deteriorated, he added.

“Is it as bad as prices suggest? Probably not, but based on the price performance, it almost feels as if one of our bearish wild cards for this year, namely the return of US exceptionalism and the dominance of the US dollar, was materialising,” he explained.

He added that the potential trigger to end the price pressure is easier to identify – a change in US monetary policy expectations.

“Our view on gold is focused much more on the long-term outlook of a weakening US dollar, returning concerns about US indebtedness, and ongoing central-bank gold-buying. While these factors may have faded from the market’s focus at present, they have not disappeared as fundamental drivers,” Menke said.