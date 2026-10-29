Dubai gold prices slip; 22K drops to Dh450 per gram

Gold prices slipped in Dubai on Thursday morning as the market awaited more details about the Federal Reserve’s signals and US inflation data.

According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K gold price was trading at Dh486.75 per gram on Thursday morning, down from Dh488 per gram at the close of trading on Wednesday.

Among the other variants of the precious metal, 22K, 21K and 18K gold were trading at Dh450.75, Dh432.25 and Dh370.50 per gram, respectively.

Spot gold was down at $4,037.98 per ounce.

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The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday in the 3.75%-4.00% range, as expected, opting to delay any changes to borrowing costs until after next week’s US midterm elections while awaiting further inflation data.

Traders are now pricing in about a 78 per cent chance of a rate hike in December, compared with 84 per cent before the announcement, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.

“Today’s fall is purely because of persistent Middle East uncertainty and markets positioning ahead of today’s inflation data,” Ajay Kedia, director at Mumbai-based Kedia Commodities, told Reuters.

Naeem Aslam, CIO at London-based Zaye Capital Markets, said gold investors were assessing changing geopolitical developments and energy supply expectations.

“US President Donald Trump’s latest remarks concerning Venezuelan oil shipments, expanding US energy production and substantial domestic investment commitments are introducing competing influences on gold prices. President Trump’s announcement of one million barrels of Venezuelan oil arriving in Texas at no cost to taxpayers, alongside his claims of improving shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz, suggests the possibility of easing global energy supply pressures if these developments materialise.

“Greater oil availability could reduce transportation costs, moderate inflation expectations and strengthen the case for lower interest rates. However, reduced geopolitical uncertainty could simultaneously weaken gold’s traditional safe-haven appeal, creating a more complicated environment for precious metals investors,” Aslam added.