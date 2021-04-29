- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai: Gold prices rise after Fed meeting
Weaker dollar provides further support.
Gold prices rose on Thursday bolstered by the US Federal Reserve's pledge to maintain easy monetary policy to aid economic recovery, while a weaker dollar provided further support.
Spot gold was up 0.48 per cent at $1,784.62 per ounce by 9am UAE time, having dipped to $1,762 in the previous session, its lowest since April 16.
In Dubai, Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data showed that 24K retail price rose to Dh216.0 per gram as compared to Dh214.5 on Wednesday morning. While, 22K, 21K and 18K prices stood at Dh203.0, Dh193.75 and Dh166.0 per gram, respectively.
The US Federal Chair Jerome Powell also said the coming price increases would almost surely be of a passing nature, and not present the sort of persistent problem that would force the central bank to begin raising interest rates sooner than expected.
US President Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping $1.8 trillion package for families and education in his first speech to Congress.
Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks because it is viewed as a hedge against inflation.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
KT Network
Joi Gifts offers 50 per cent on all Ramadan gifts
Joi Gifts is the region's largest online gifting marketplace. It is... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Trust the wife and live a happy life
I have seen a number of rich people who are lonely and have a... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One ...
As part of its continuous efforts to enhance residents' health and... READ MORE
-
Telecom
Etisalat’s Q1 profit surges 7.9% as...
The UAE subscriber base reached 12.4 million while aggregate... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Suspension of arrivals...
Earlier, all flights from India to the UAE had been suspended for 10... READ MORE
-
News
Revealed: How much rain UAE received on Wednesday
According to the NCM, there have been some cloud-seeding operations... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Deaths, critical cases decrease...
The UAE’s mortality rate from the virus is 0.3 per cent — ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man arrested for killing motorist in hit-...
The accused caused the death by accident, but fled the scene, leaving ... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another jackpot
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
16 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
11 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli