Dubai gold prices’ recovery continued on Friday as 24K gold jumped nearly Dh8 per gram in early trade.

The 24K gold price jumped to Dh438.0 per gram at the market open on Friday, up from Dh430.25 per gram at the close of the markets on Thursday, gaining Dh7.75 per gram.

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Similarly, 22K, 21K and 18K opened higher at Dh405.75, Dh389 and Dh333.25 per gram, respectively.

The precious metal's price in Dubai has recovered around Dh15 per gram in one week.

Spot gold was up over two per cent at $3,643, rebounding from a more than one-year low touched earlier this week, as a US holiday lull calmed AI-driven market jitters and eased selling pressure on bullion.

Silver was trading at $43.72 an ounce on Thursday morning, up over five per cent.

"Although gold has attempted to stabilise following its recent losses, investors remain cautious. US holidays could limit selling pressure on gold as the selloff in technology stocks and the asset liquidations pause,” Ross Maxwell, chief strategy officer at VT Markets, told Reuters.

“However, the timing of any recovery will depend heavily on the direction of real interest rates, the US dollar and investment flows,” he said.

Vijay Valecha, CIO at Century Financial, said the precious metals wavered just above the lowest level in about 15 months, as investors contended with concerns that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates to combat inflation against a calmer tone in wider markets.

“The rebound remains limited by expectations for another rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December,” he added.