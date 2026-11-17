Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday morning but remained close to a one-year low, pressured by a stronger US dollar and growing expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The 24K and 22K gold prices were trading at Dh467 and Dh432.50 per gram, respectively, on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, 21K, 18K and 14K gold were priced at Dh414.50, Dh355.50 and Dh277.25 per gram, respectively.

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In international markets, spot gold rose 0.85 per cent to $3,882 an ounce, while silver gained 1.7 per cent to $47.70 an ounce.

Dilin Wu, research strategist at Pepperstone, said the precious metal continued to face a challenging environment in the near term.

“Markets have largely priced in a December Fed hike, while a stronger dollar and elevated Treasury yields continue to weigh on prices. The problem for gold isn’t a lack of uncertainty. It’s that traders are pricing in higher interest rates for longer, making it harder for gold to compete. There’s also a tricky dynamic with equities, particularly with Nvidia’s earnings, its leadership uncertainty and Anthropic’s IPO all in focus this week,” Wu said.

She added that disappointing results or guidance from Nvidia, or leadership changes raising fresh questions about its strategic direction and future growth, could trigger another round of selling in AI stocks.

“A disappointing reception to Anthropic’s IPO could add to the pressure. In that scenario, investors may need to sell gold to raise cash and cover losses elsewhere,” she said.

Wu said she would closely monitor the $3,830-$3,850 an ounce range.

“A decisive break below could bring $3,800 into focus, while a recovery above $3,900 would be an encouraging first step. For now, gold needs more than a technical bounce. It needs a meaningful shift in rate expectations to give buyers the confidence to return,” she added.