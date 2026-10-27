Dubai gold prices drop in early trade, losing Monday’s gains

Gold prices eased in Dubai on Tuesday morning, losing Dh2 per gram in early trade.

According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the price of 24K gold was trading at Dh483.25 per gram at the market open, down from Dh485.25 per gram on Monday.

Similarly, 22K, 21K and 18K gold were trading at Dh447.50, Dh429.25 and Dh367.75 per gram, respectively.

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Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to $4,007 an ounce, while silver slipped 1.7 per cent to $53.30 an ounce.

Naeem Aslam, CIO of Zaye Capital Markets, said gold was struggling to maintain the psychologically important $4,000 level despite escalating geopolitical uncertainty.

“US President Donald Trump’s latest statements concerning Iran, including the possibility of further military action, claims of control over the Strait of Hormuz and the alternative of negotiating a diplomatic agreement, have heightened concerns about global energy security. However, rather than generating sustained safe-haven demand, these developments are exposing gold to competing pressures from rising oil prices, inflation expectations and elevated US Treasury yields,” he said.

“The relationship between geopolitical tensions and monetary policy is becoming increasingly important for gold price movements. Further disruption to Middle Eastern energy supplies could push crude oil prices higher, increasing transportation costs, corporate expenses and consumer inflation expectations. This would complicate the Federal Reserve’s ability to ease monetary policy, potentially supporting the US dollar and keeping real interest rates elevated. Such conditions increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, even when geopolitical uncertainty encourages defensive positioning,” Aslam added.

Conversely, meaningful diplomatic progress involving Iran could ease concerns about energy supplies, reduce inflationary pressures and improve expectations for future interest-rate cuts.