Dubai: Gold prices drop ahead of US jobs data
Spot gold fell 0.23 per cent to $1,760.12 per ounce by 9.15 am UAE time
Gold prices fell on Thursday as the dollar remained firm and investors were cautious ahead of a US payrolls report that is expected to provide clues on the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline.
Spot gold fell 0.23 per cent to $1,760.12 per ounce by 9.15 am UAE time.
In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh213.25 per gram, 22K at Dh200.25, 21K at Dh191.0 and 18K at Dh163.75 at the opening of the market on Thursday.
"Central banks are in a very precarious situation as they watch inflation continues to pick up... Historically, it is good for gold, but it doesn't work that way in an environment where central banks are starting to shift into rate hike mode," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, told Reuters.
"If we get a strong employment number and US yields move towards 1.6 per cent, I think gold could trade down to $1,725."
Overnight, the yield on 10-year US Treasuries eased off a more than three-month high, but remained above 1.5 per cent.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: 24K gold price likely to stay below Dh220 this week
US nonfarm payrolls data, due on Friday, is expected to show an improvement in the labour market, which is likely to prompt the central bank to begin withdrawing pandemic-era support for the economy before year-end.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Trella to expand operations in UAE
Regional market leader’s expansion complements existing... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Listening is Gold
Let me quote a proverb at the beginning of this article, especially... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Make any event memorable with InsuranceMarket.ae
After years of planning, the world watched as Dubai launched Expo... READ MORE
-
News
Facebook outage: UAE experts push for digital...
If the sudden social media outage left you huffing and puffing, then... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Watch immersive theatre shows at Al...
Artists in Motion — led by director Richard Lindsay — is... READ MORE
-
News
Exclusive: 'UAE's Venus mission more complex than ...
The minister shares how the country is preparing for its next space... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 4-yr-old girl dies days after fall from...
The critically injured girl succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
Expo 2020: Up to 8-day paid leave announced in 5...
Visitors from around the globe have been thronging to the mega fair... READ MORE
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
6 October 2021
Sports
India hockey withdraws from 2022 Commonwealth Games
6 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?