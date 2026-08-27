Dubai gaming hub grows 30% as DMCC attracts nearly 40 companies in a year

DMCC Gaming Centre reaches 165 companies as new Serbia partnership aims to connect gaming businesses between the Middle East and Europe

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 27 Aug 2026, 7:15 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Dubai’s gaming ecosystem is expanding, with the DMCC Gaming Centre growing 30 per cent over the past year to 165 member companies, as more developers, publishers and gaming businesses establish operations in the emirate.

The centre added nearly 40 companies over the past 12 months, according to DMCC, and forms part of its wider technology community of more than 4,000 businesses spanning gaming, artificial intelligence, crypto, Web3 and cybersecurity.

Recommended For You

Tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz catches fire; crew members safe

Tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz catches fire; crew members safe

Trump administration pauses US visa appointments for applicants worldwide

Trump administration pauses US visa appointments for applicants worldwide

Oman, Iran say will establish temporary lane through Strait of Hormuz, clear mines

Oman, Iran say will establish temporary lane through Strait of Hormuz, clear mines

'Still in wartime situation': Iran nuclear chief says sites not cleared for inspections

'Still in wartime situation': Iran nuclear chief says sites not cleared for inspections

Iran attacks 6 months on: 'Promises offer no protection when missiles are in the air'

Iran attacks 6 months on: 'Promises offer no protection when missiles are in the air'

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The growth comes as DMCC signed a strategic partnership with the Serbian Games Association (SGA) aimed at strengthening commercial links between the gaming industries of Dubai and Serbia and providing companies with greater access to markets in Europe and the Middle East.

The agreement was signed in Cologne during Gamescom 2026, where DMCCparticipated as part of the Dubai Pavilion alongside the Dubai Films and Games Commission.

Helping gaming companies enter new markets

Under the agreement, DMCC and Sag will explore support for gaming companies looking to establish themselves in Dubai and Serbia.

The two organisations will connect companies across their respective ecosystems, share market intelligence and industry expertise, and develop joint events, webinars and other initiatives.

Companies will also receive reciprocal access to co-working facilities, while both sides will explore further opportunities to support international expansion.

Belal Jassoma, Director of Ecosystems at DMCC, said the 30 per cent growth of the Gaming Centre reflects demand from gaming businesses looking to build and expand internationally.

He said the partnership with Serbia would create a practical route for businesses in both markets to connect and access new commercial opportunities through Dubai.

Nearly 27,000 companies at DMCC

DMCC’s business district is now home to nearly 27,000 companies, with technology its largest and fastest-growing sector.

The Gaming Centre provides a dedicated platform for developers, publishers, esports companies and other gaming businesses, connecting them with investors, talent, industry partners and international markets.

DMCC said having gaming companies alongside businesses operating in AI, Web3, crypto and cybersecurity also provides opportunities for collaboration as these areas of the digital economy increasingly overlap

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Taqa to delist from Abu Dhabi bourse after ADPC completes 100% takeover

2

Dubai gold prices hold near recent highs as investors await Fed signals

3

Gold prices in Dubai steady after four-day rally as investors await Fed clues

4

Shein’s IPO draws interest from GCC institutional investors

5

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank's board approves Dh1.75 billion rights issue