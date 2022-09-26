Dubai Future Foundation, PwC sign strategic partnership for Dubai Metaverse Assembly

Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022

Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) on Monday announced a new partnership with PwC Middle East that will see the international professional services consultancy join the Dubai Metaverse Assembly, organised by DFF, next week.

PwC Middle East will become the first and exclusive knowledge partner of the inaugural event, which is expected to bring 300 delegates, and more than 30 speakers from leaders, experts and decision makers, in addition to more than 40 global companies together on 28-29 September.

It will contribute to discussions around how Dubai can shape the future of the metaverse and drive transformative change across business, communication, education, entertainment, gaming, travel, real estate, and other vital industries.

To that, Guy Parsonage, PwC’s Metaverse Lead, said: “At PwC, we believe that the metaverse is an evolution, not a revolution. And it's one that business leaders should not ignore. For businesses, the implications of an immersive, persistent and decentralised digital world could be enormous. Our insights indicate that many consumers and businesses are willing to embrace and engage with the metaverse. And while not every company needs to become a metaverse leader today, it’s important for firms to take note of its evolution as it will profoundly change how consumers interact with products and services.”

He added: The Dubai Metaverse Assembly is a key platform that will help both the private and public sectors to understand how and where these changes will take place. As the forum’s knowledge partner, we look forward to sharing our data-driven insights, and hands-on experience in developing a broad range of metaverse use cases from strategy through execution which will support the assembly’s objective of identifying the challenges and opportunities around the metaverse.”

A joint report co-authored by the Dubai Future Foundation and PwC Middle East will be published after the conclusion of the Dubai Metaverse Assembly. It will summarize the key trends and highlights from the conference, exploring how advanced technologies can be deployed to create a better future and quality of life for humanity.

The strategic partnership is part of DFF’s ongoing efforts to foster international cooperation and build global synergies to imagine, design and build a better future. It also underscores an ongoing ability to bring some of the world’s leading organizations together to share knowledge and expertise.

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly takes place at the Museum of the Future and Area 2071, Emirates Towers. It is the first event of its kind since His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved the Dubai Metaverse Strategy in July. The strategy aims to add $4 billion to Dubai’s GDP, support 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030 and attract 1,000 companies specializing in blockchain and metaverse technologies to turn Dubai's into one of the world's top 10 metaverse economies.