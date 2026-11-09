Dubai forum to highlight rising focus on AI, risk and trade resilience

As companies grapple with geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruption and the growing impact of artificial intelligence, business leaders are increasingly focused on resilience, risk management and operational efficiency.

Those trends are expected to dominate discussions at the Malakut Business Forum, which will bring together senior executives from banking, trade, insurance, logistics and industry in Dubai later this month. The event reflects a broader shift among organisations seeking practical solutions to manage uncertainty while sustaining growth.

Scheduled for November 25, the one-day forum is expected to attract more than 750 delegates from over 300 companies, with C-suite executives and directors making up 60% of attendees. Organisers say the event will provide a platform for leaders to exchange ideas and discuss challenges affecting global trade and business operations.

The programme is organised around five streams: finance, risk, artificial intelligence, logistics and technology. Topics include business resilience, geopolitical challenges, innovation and the future of global trade.

“Business leaders are making critical decisions under pressure, across borders and with less certainty than ever,” said Alex Dolgopolov, CEO of Malakut Business Forum 2026. “The Malakut Business Forum was created to bring the right people into the same room, so decisions are better informed and conversations turn into real opportunities.”

He added: “Our 2026 edition is bigger, bolder and built for impact, and we are proud to host it in Dubai, a global crossroads of trade.”

Finance sessions will examine how companies can protect liquidity during periods of uncertainty and turn high-risk projects into bankable opportunities. Risk specialists will discuss securing political violence and war-risk coverage during active conflicts and what businesses can do when insurance markets are unwilling to provide cover. Artificial intelligence discussions will focus on technologies that have produced measurable savings, the evolution from AI copilots to agents and areas that executives remain reluctant to automate. Logistics leaders will explore rerouting during conflicts and the cost of resilience, while technology executives will address scaling across fragmented markets and modernising core systems without disrupting operations.