Dubai forum to examine how AI is reshaping government jobs and decision-making

Dubai’s government is stepping up efforts to prepare public sector workers for the growing influence of artificial intelligence, with senior officials set to examine how emerging systems could reshape jobs and decision-making.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department will host the first forum of DGHR Multaqa 2026 under the theme “HR in the Agentic Age”, bringing together policymakers, HR leaders and technology experts to assess the implications of so-called Agentic AI.

The discussions come as AI evolves from a support tool into systems capable of acting across workflows and influencing workforce decisions, prompting governments to rethink roles, skills and oversight frameworks.

The forum will focus on how AI is reshaping workforce structures, including job redesign, upskilling and employee readiness, alongside the governance measures needed to ensure responsible and transparent deployment.

A central question for participants will be how far decision-making should be delegated to AI, and where human authority must remain, particularly in areas affecting accountability and public trust.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said the shift towards Agentic AI marks a turning point in how work is designed and managed across organisations.

“Technology can enhance the way we work, but human judgement, accountability and public value must remain at the centre of decision-making,” he said, adding that the forum aims to help government entities prepare their workforce and adopt AI responsibly.

The initiative aligns with broader UAE efforts to accelerate AI adoption, strengthen digital government and build future-ready capabilities across the public sector.

The forum will feature discussions, panels and benchmarking sessions examining how AI is changing jobs, redefining workforce capabilities and shaping governance expectations across public entities.