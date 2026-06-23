Dubai launches Flexi Rent scheme for tenants to make monthly, quarterly, yearly payments

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has launched Flexi Rent, a new initiative aimed at providing a more flexible and accessible rental solution for residents.

The programme allows tenants renting through participating real estate companies to choose monthly, quarterly or annual payment plans, helping to ease upfront financial commitments.

Khalid Al Shaibani, Director of the Rental Affairs Department at DLD, said the scheme was started to ease the financial pressure on residents and support their long-term community wellbeing.

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Initially, the programme includes 12 developers based in the emirate, though Al Shaibani said that there is a possibility of collaborating with more.

“Tenants can divide the instalment plan, they can provide a grace period, they can redesign the payment plan, and in case there is any increment for this year and only for specific cases, they can just ignore it,” Al Shaibani told reporters after the launch.

He added that participation depends on agreements between tenants and participating companies on a case-by-case basis. Additionally, payments can be made through credit or debit cards or by cheques.

For tenants who already agreed upon four cheques prior to this programme, the usual fee will be waived, Al Shaibani clarified.

Although still not announced, the DLD official said that this scheme will be part of many other affordable rental initiatives to come.

“We want to emphasise that affordable leasing is not the end of the road, but rather the beginning of a new era of real estate innovation,” he said during the launch on Tuesday.

“We assure you that the Dubai Land Department and Trustees will continue in the coming months to launch more initiatives and high-quality solutions that enhance customer experience, strengthen the resilience of the real estate market, and support Dubai's future goals.”