Dubai firms use Emirates Courier Express to speed up global expansion

As businesses face growing pressure to meet rising consumer expectations for fast and reliable deliveries, Dubai-based companies are increasingly turning to integrated logistics solutions to reach customers overseas and compete more effectively in global markets.

Emirates Courier Express, the door-to-door shipping service launched by Emirates SkyCargo, says demand for rapid cross-border fulfilment is growing as companies seek to improve customer satisfaction and expand internationally without investing heavily in their own logistics networks.

According to Dennis Lister, Senior Vice President, Cargo Commercial Development at Emirates, delivery performance has become a critical factor in online purchasing decisions.

“Rapid, reliable and transparent delivery is fundamental to building customer trust, reducing friction in the purchase journey and driving repeat business,” Lister said. He added that the service combines Emirates’ global network with technology-enabled tracking and customer support to help businesses grow internationally.

Among the companies using the service is Dubai-based activewear brand Squatwolf, which sells across the GCC, Europe and Australia. The retailer said faster delivery times have helped improve the post-purchase experience, an increasingly important measure of customer satisfaction in e-commerce.

“For a global activewear brand, the post-purchase experience has a lot of influence on how the customers ultimately perceive the product,” said Jeethan George, Head of Operations at Squatwolf. “Since partnering with Emirates Courier Express, we have seen a meaningful reduction in customer complaints related to delivery and transit times, particularly across key GCC markets.”

The growth of cross-border e-commerce has also created opportunities for logistics technology providers. Mayple Global, a Dubai-based supply chain platform that integrates with Shopify, uses a central fulfilment hub in Dubai to help brands sell internationally from a single inventory pool.

Founder and CEO Ammar Moiz said businesses increasingly want global reach without having to establish separate supply chains in every market. “An ambitious brand should be able to sell globally without having to build a separate supply chain in every market,” Moiz said. He added that Mayple’s integration with Emirates Courier Express allows brands to connect fulfilment, delivery and customer support through a single platform.

The demand for faster delivery is not limited to e-commerce brands. Magrabi Optical, one of the region’s largest eyewear retailers, relies on the service to move premium products across GCC markets where delivery speed and reliability are important parts of the customer experience.

“Emirates Courier Express’ speed, reliability and exceptional service have made Emirates SkyCargo our number one logistics partner for moving our specialised luxury products to our stores and customers across the region,” said Habib Afzal, Group Logistics Head for the MENA region at Magrabi Optical.

The examples highlight how logistics and delivery capabilities are becoming a competitive differentiator for businesses seeking growth beyond their home markets, particularly as consumers increasingly expect seamless international shopping experiences.