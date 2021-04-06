- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai Financial Market to expand equity futures opportunities with launch of 3 new contracts
The planned new contracts are part of plan to expand the range of contracts, creating new opportunities for investors.
The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced that it is planning to launch new equity futures contracts on individual stocks of three leading listed companies including; Aramex, Air Arabia and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (DU), on April 18, 2021, in line with its strategy to diversify investment opportunities.
Similar to the inaugural equity futures contracts launched on October 18, 2020 on stocks of five listed companies namely; Emaar Properties, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Emaar Development and Emaar Malls, the new contracts will have tenures of 1, 2 and 3 months.
Hassan Al Serkal, CEO of DFM said: "The planned new contracts are part of our plan to expand the range of contracts, creating new opportunities for investors. We are pleased with the growing interest from investors seeking to diversify and hedge their portfolios and access leverage in order to maximise their transactions and returns. The equity futures are also attracting increased number of licenced brokerage firms that are actively participating in trading activity and market making on the futures contracts."
It is noteworthy that total value of trading on contracts of five leading listed companies reached Dh57 million with 184,345 contracts. This activity has been strongly supported by the active participation of trading members and market makers led by Al Ramz Capital and BH Mubasher Financial Services, as both has been the most active brokers on equity futures since the introduction of this new product.
—Wam
-
Auto
Race on to recognise UAE’s custom carmakers
Makers of parts, some of which already being sold abroad, 'can beat... READ MORE
-
Technology
Is video ‘resolution’ key to economic ...
Businesses, individuals relying more on its wide reach and is... READ MORE
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Business
Saudi GDP can spike on automation
Saudi Arabia has an opportunity to drive technology-led productivity... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli