Dubai Financial Market net profits before tax jump 158% in 2025 compared to 2024

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) reported solid financial results for the fiscal year 2025, driven by increased trading activity, expanding international participation, and continued confidence in Dubai’s financial markets.

This year marked the highest liquidity levels DFM achieved in more than a decade, with an average daily traded value reaching Dh692 million.

Its net profit before tax jumped by 158 per cent, reaching Dh1.06 billion in 2025 compared with Dh409.3 million in 2024. The total traded value increased by 63 per cent compared with the previous year, which reached Dh174 billion in 2025.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Meanwhile, DFM’s total revenue for 2025 increased by a stunning 102 per cent to Dh1.28 billion, supported by higher trading activity, investment income and one-off income from the sale of an investment property.

During 2025, the DFM General Index (DFMGI) rose by 17.2 per cent, while total market capitalisation reached Dh992 billion, highlighting the strength of market performance over the course of the year and reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the region’s most dynamic and resilient capital markets.

Majority foreign investors

Close to 100,000 new investors joined DFM in 2025 (97,394), 84 per cent of which were foreign investors. They also accounted for 51 per cent of total trading value, with institutional investors representing 71 per cent of trading activity.

The total investor base stood at 1.25 million investors. DFM was established in 2000, becoming the first Shari’a compliant exchange globally since 2007.

Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of Dh8 billion, DFM became a public joint stock company, and its shares were listed on March 7, 2007, with the trading symbol (DFM).

Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited.