Dubai Financial Market: Dewa shares likely to begin trading on April 12

The announcement comes as the utility services provider raised Dh22.3 billion through the IPO by selling nine billion ordinary shares

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 2:59 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 3:05 PM

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) on Wednesday announced that its shares are expected to commence trading on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on April 12.

The announcement comes as the utility services provider raised Dh22.3 billion through the initial public offering by selling nine billion ordinary shares, representing 18 per cent of Dewa’s issued share capital.

Dewa IPO saw an overwhelming demand of Dh315 billion ($85.7 billion) from local, regional and international investors, excluding cornerstone and strategic investors.

Upon listing, the company will have a market capitalisation of Dh124 billion, which will make Dewa the largest company on the DFM by market capitalisation.

Dewa’s IPO order book was 37 times oversubscribed. Dewa priced the IPO at Dh2.48 per share.

ALSO READ:

Investors that participated in the UAE retail offering will be notified of their allocation of shares via SMS on April 11, 2022. The company will trade under the symbol “Dewa” on the local bourse.

Earlier, Dewa had increased allocations for institutional and retail investors following strong initial demand.

Dubai government aims to list 10 public companies on the local bourse to raise the market capitalisation to Dh3 trillion. Dewa is the first entity to go public among the 10 to be listed.

- waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com