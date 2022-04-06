Dubai Financial Market: Dewa shares likely to begin trading on April 12

In response to further inflation, policy decisions and continued geo-political conflict around the globe, there was a surge in demand for the DGCX’s G6 Currency Future Contracts during March
Business22 hours ago
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) on Wednesday announced that its shares are expected to commence trading on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on April 12.
The announcement comes as the utility services provider raised Dh22.3 billion through the initial public offering by selling nine billion ordinary shares, representing 18 per cent of Dewa’s issued share capital.
Dewa IPO saw an overwhelming demand of Dh315 billion ($85.7 billion) from local, regional and international investors, excluding cornerstone and strategic investors.
Upon listing, the company will have a market capitalisation of Dh124 billion, which will make Dewa the largest company on the DFM by market capitalisation.
Dewa’s IPO order book was 37 times oversubscribed. Dewa priced the IPO at Dh2.48 per share.
ALSO READ:
Investors that participated in the UAE retail offering will be notified of their allocation of shares via SMS on April 11, 2022. The company will trade under the symbol “Dewa” on the local bourse.
Earlier, Dewa had increased allocations for institutional and retail investors following strong initial demand.
Dubai government aims to list 10 public companies on the local bourse to raise the market capitalisation to Dh3 trillion. Dewa is the first entity to go public among the 10 to be listed.
- waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
In response to further inflation, policy decisions and continued geo-political conflict around the globe, there was a surge in demand for the DGCX’s G6 Currency Future Contracts during March
Business22 hours ago
The animal health platform will initially comprise a cutting-edge animal vaccine manufacturing facility and a complex with two state-of-the-art animal hospitals
Business23 hours ago
Output and new business continued to increase sharply, although firms restricted purchasing activity as input costs picked up at the fastest rate since November 2018
Business23 hours ago
Private investors can contribute over Dh300 trillion of the Dh350 trillion that is required — underscoring the urgent need for financial institutions to fulfill green and transition finance pledges
Business1 day ago
GMG did not disclose the value of the deal, but said the acquisition marks its first entry into food retailing
Business1 day ago
Saad, with over 20 years of experience in the UAE real estate market, will oversee the strategic development of Al Zorah
Business1 day ago
The contribution of the industrial sector to GDP reached Dh140 billion in 2021 and the ministry is on track to achieve the Industrial Strategy goal to increase the contribution of the sector to Dh300 billion by 2031, according to Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology
Business1 day ago
Dr Aman Puri also visited the newly built state-of-the-art office and distribution facility of Al Maya Group, exceeding a million square feet of area space, strategically located at National Industries Park
Business1 day ago