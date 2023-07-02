Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

Plan unveiled to restructure part of $42 billion of domestic debt
Brokerage companies at the Dubai Financial Market added 26,953 new investor accounts in the first half of 2023.
The market reportedly witnessed significant momentum since the announced listing of 10 governmental and semi-governmental companies, including the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), the Tecom Group, along with Union Coop, Salik, Al Ansari, among others.
The number of new investor accounts at DFM grew significantly by over 48 per cent during the first five months of this year, compared to 18,204 new accounts in the same period in 2022.
According to DFM-released data, 4,246 new accounts were added in June, 5,349 added in May; 4,246 in April; 6,591 in March; 3,436 in February; and 3,082 in January.
Plan unveiled to restructure part of $42 billion of domestic debt
Khaleej Times talks to experts to clear investors' doubts
Hearing represents a major test of the FTC’s amped-up oversight of Big Tech
Binance will be changing the provider for euro deposits and withdrawals
Inflation peaked in December at 12.3% — a more than 30-year high
H&M now has 70 external brands on its platform in six markets
Move follows probe int Adani’s suspected violations
This follows the Indian Finance Ministry's decision to postpone the imposition of a 20 per cent tax on this category