Dubai Electricity and Water Authority seeks shareholders’ approval to pay a one-time special dividend of Dh2.03 billion

The National Tourism Strategy plans to attract investments in the tourism sector worth Dh100 billion and bring 40 million hotel guests to the region, says Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (Dewa) has announced that the company’s second general assembly meeting will be held physically and virtually on Monday, December 12.
The assembly will vote on the recommendation of the board of directors to distribute a special one-time cash dividend of Dh2.03 billion to its shareholders. If approved, the dividend record date has been set for December 22. Shareholders should receive dividend proceeds shortly thereafter.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa , said that for the year 2022, Dewa intends to pay its shareholders a total dividend of Dh8.23 billion. On October 26, Dewa paid Dh3.1 billion in dividends for the first half of 2022. Dewa intends to pay a special one-time dividend payment of Dh2.03 billion (4.06 fils per share) to its shareholders. In April 2023, Dewa will pay Dh3.1 billion to its shareholders for the second half of 2022.
Details of the second general assembly meeting will be sent by e-mail and by text messages to the shareholders. Any shareholder who has the right to attend the general assembly may delegate someone from other than the board members or the staff of the company, or securities brokerage company, or its employees, to attend on his behalf as per a written delegation stating expressly that the agent has the right to attend the general assembly and vote on its decision. A delegated person for a number of shareholders shall not have more than (5 per cent) of the company issued capital after gaining that delegation. Persons lacking legal capacity and are incompetent must be represented by their legal representatives.
Emirates NBD to offer merchant acquiring services to its institutional clients; Bank to also provide loans against POS receivables
Monte Carlo is the latest addition to the Mediterranean-inspired community; Cluster will have 4 and 5-bedroom townhouses and offers an elite experience for the discerning few; Vintage vibe and kids-friendly casino pavilion is a fun play off the Monte Carlo spirit
American Express Global Business Travel customers in the Middle East will benefit from services of region’s leading travel management company
ADX unveils its rebranded ETF platform
The developer achieved record-breaking sales through its outstanding offers on newly launched projects that grant investors promising returns through growth-inclined rental yields and value appreciation
Both contracts fell by as much as $3/bbl after rising by over $1/bbl earlier in the session, “following reports that the G7 price cap on Russian oil could be above the level it is trading at the moment”
The G7, including the United States, as well as the whole of the European Union and Australia, are slated to implement the price cap on sea-borne exports of Russian oil on December 5