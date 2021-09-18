Dubai Economy issues 5,885 new licences in August

Investors repose trust in Dubai economy ahead of Expo 2020 as the government's measures for ease of doing business starts yielding positive results

Dubai on Saturday proved its economic resilience by recording strong growth in new licences in August as the investor sentiments pick up ahead of Expo 2020 next month.

In a statement, Dubai Economy said it issued 5,885 new licences last month compared to 2,829 in the same period last year, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 54 per cent.

A recent report by the Business Registration and Licensing sector of Dubai Economy said the figures reflect the ease of doing business in the Emirate, the measures taken to ensure business continuity and further simplify government procedures for businesses, thus reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global hub and the world’s best place to live and work.

Professionals are in demand

The Business Registration and Licensing sector of Dubai Economy issued 3,473 new licences for professional category in August [about 59 per cent of the total] while 2,378 licences [40 per cent] awarded for commercial category and one per cent licences were given for industrial activities in the emirate.

“This confirms the emirate’s constant efforts to provide a supportive environment and infrastructure for local and international businesses,” according to Dubai Economy statement.

According to the main areas, Bur Dubai accounted for the largest share (4,299) of the new licences issued followed by Deira (1,577), and Hatta (9).

Dubai Economy strives to deliver solutions that contribute to enhancing ease of doing business in the emirate and expanding investment and growth, which drives sustainable economic growth. This highlights Dubai Economy’s vital role in providing value-added services to businesses in Dubai as well as strengthening the emirate’s economic competitiveness, including its ability to provide businesses high-growth opportunities in various economic sectors.

According to the legal forms of the new licenses issued in August 2021, the report showed that Sole Establishment companies topped the list with 38 per cent, followed by Civil companies and Limited Liability companies with 23.5 per cent each. The legal forms also included one-person limited liability company; Branches of companies based in other Emirates; Branches of Foreign Companies; and Branches of Free Zone Companies.

Investors can obtain any trade licence or launch a business in a matter of minutes through ‘Invest in Dubai,’ the first integrated digital business set-up platform, which simplifies the business journey without the need to visit service centres.

The platform provides initial approval, reservation of a trade name, issuance of instant licences, Dubai SME licences, Intelaq licences, DED Trader licences, in addition to electronic Memorandum of Association, and the renewal of commercial licences.

